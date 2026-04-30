A video of actress Bimbo Ademoye on a movie set went viral online after it captured her in a disoriented state

The viral clip showed the moment a group of area boys confronted the movie star during a filming moment

Ademoye’s reaction to the unexpected attack caugh the attention of many as they shared their views on it

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye went viral after a video saw the moment she confronted a group of area boys who disrupted her outdoor film shoot

The young men were seen demanding money from the production crew at a location that could not be independently verified.

Bimbo Ademoye caught in shocking confrontation on set. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The video went viral on X, sparking widespread reactions and reigniting concerns about thug extortion on Nigerian movie sets.

In the clip, Ademoye stood her ground against the men, who insisted on a “settlement”, a common tactic used against film crews working in public spaces across Lagos.

Speaking in a mix of English and Nigerian Pidgin, the actress made it clear she would not bow to ultimatums.

“I am a street girl, let me tell you. Ask around, when it comes to matters of the street, I like settling boys. But you don’t come to me and tell me to give you a certain amount,” she said.

When one of the men denied begging, Ademoye retorted:

“Yes, you came to beg. You are even being proud of it.”

The confrontation escalated when one of the boys threatened to switch off her camera. Ademoye fired back:

“Camera that nobody in your generation has.”

The men, numbering between three and five, did not physically attack or brandish weapons, but their presence visibly disrupted the shoot.

Online, many viewers praised Ademoye’s composure and refusal to be intimidated, with the viral clip drawing sympathy and sparking fresh debate about the challenges Nollywood filmmakers face when shooting in community spaces.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bimbo Ademoye and her colleague Timini Egbuson featured in a viral old video that caught the attention of their fans.

The actress, who recently spoke about her academic challenges while in school, was seen standing and smiling at Egbuson in the recording.

Egbuson looked at her and complimented her beauty, telling her that she was irresistible. He then moved close to her to kiss her on the lips.

Ademoye’s reaction showed that she was not entirely interested in what he was about to do, but she still allowed him to go ahead.

Even after the kiss, her facial expression suggested mixed feelings, before the two laughed off Timini’s playful behaviour.

Bimbo Ademoye faces real-life drama on movie set. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Bimbo Ademoye's fight with thugs

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

womanchefmedia said:

"They have forgotten Bimbo is also a proper Lagosian?? ikorodu babe!"

hormorpretty said:

"These people do too much. Off camera like say na you get am Abi na your set. Way to go Bimbo 👏."

fpackbeatz_official said:

"Everybody just Dey watch as Nigeria sink into destruction 😢."

uniqueeuniceo said:

"I love it when people can stand up for themselves and fight for themselves."

thereal_bernie_ said:

"They need to stop all these thugs.. don’t they hv better things to do? The other day I was on set and if u see the way the gave the videographer punch… for what reason?? Omo!"

gemzz_foods said:

"How are you people coping in that Lagos, omo I can’t relate oh."

shaddytoks said:

"You dey pack load from one house to the other they will collect money I never hear , it's so annoying 😮."

iamdeehoney said:

"Nice one, I love this, Lagos is already turning into something else with those agberos and their spirit of entitlement is out of this world kilode."

_omogbolahan__ said:

"E ti gbagbe pe omo ebute meta ni bimbo 😂😂😂😂😂."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother.

In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng