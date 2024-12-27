"Everybody Loves Jenifa" grossed N783 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood title of 2024

The movie made over N107 million on Boxing Day alone, solidifying its position as a festive season favourite

Funke Akindele's brilliant writing, acting, and production skills, as well as the talented cast and crew, are attributed to the movie's success

Funke Akindele's latest movie, "Everybody Loves Jenifa", has grossed a whopping N783 million at the box office.

In a post shared on Instagram by movie distribution platform, Film One, this feat is a testament to the enduring popularity of the actress, who has entertained audiences for over a decade.

Funke Akindele's EJL achieves milestone, reaching N783m at box office. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the movie made N511 million at the box office a few weeks after its release.

The award-winning actress described the movie as the 2024's highest-grossing Nollywood title, adding that it was also named the quickest Nollywood title to hit N500 million and the highest-grossing title of the weekend.

"Everybody Loves Jenifa is hitting it big this festive season! It has grossed over 783 million Naira at the box office. On Boxing Day alone , it made over 107 million naira. Thank you for showing this movie your love and support," FIlm One posted on its handle

The success of "Everybody Loves Jenifa" by the actress has been attributed to her brilliant writing, acting, and production skills, as well as the talented cast and crew that bring the series to life.

The show's relatable characters, witty dialogue, and hilarious storylines have made it a favourite among audiences.

See the post below:

Funke Akindele's dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with her audience has made her a household name, and we can't wait to see what she has in store for us next.

The actress has been hailed as one of the most successful actresses in Nigeria, with a career spanning many years. Her production company, Scene One Productions, has produced several hit films and TV shows, including "Jenifa's Diary" and "Industreet".

Funke Akindele's colleague in the movie industry, Odunlade Adekola, also congratulated the actress on reaching the milestone.

See his post below:

The success of "Everybody Loves Jenifa" is a testament to Funke Akindele's hard work and dedication to her craft. We congratulate her on this achievement and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this talented actress and producer.

Funke Akindele breaks two records

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress broke two box office records with her new release movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The movie emerged at the biggest opening weekend, named Nollywood's biggest weekend of all time and raked in N206 million at the cinema.

The milestone came a few days after the actress premiered the movie in Lagos.

