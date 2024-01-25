Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde is making waves following his role as Shina in the blockbuster movie A Tribe Called Judah

In an interview with Legit.ng, he spoke on how he felt about the accolades the movie has been gathering, and his relationship with Funke Akindele

He also revealed the number of minutes it takes him to get dressed, his style icon, among other issues

Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde is fast taking his place in the industry following his remarkable performance as Shina in the trending movie A Tribe Called Judah. In an interview with Legit.ng, he opened up on his relationship with the movie's executive producer Funke Akindele.

He also spoke on the lessons he has learnt from life that has kept him going over the years. When it comes to fashion, his style is versatile. He also opened up on how long it takes him to prepare for an occasion, among other issues.

A Tribe Called Judah's success is overwhelming - Tobi admits

The actor noted that he expected the movie to make a mark but he did not know know it will be very outstanding. He said:

"I am excited and overwhelmed by the reception that the movie has gotten. Was it expected? Yes it was. I wouldn't lie. From reading the script, it was a good story. It was something that was relatable and people can resonate with. As much as I expected it this way, I did not expect it to be this huge. This is a big win for Nollywood for the fact that it is breaking a very big record. It has grossed over a billion naira. That is a big win for the executive producer Funke Akindele, the actors, crew members, and the industry."

What it feels like working with Funke Akindele

He revealed what it feels like working with the ace filmmaker over the years, and the kind of person she is.

"Working with Funke Akindele for years has been nothing short of amazing. It has been a learning curve for me. I have seen growth and I have learnt a lot from her. She is quite a professional and a disciplinarian. She knows her onions and I am following that path because the success she has made today is outstanding. This is what I have always wanted since my path is filmmaking, just like hers. I also want to be like her. I want to be celebrated as she is being celebrated today."

In addition, he shared some life lessons that has helped him in his career journey over the years

"I have learnt that patience is a virtue. I have learnt that one should keep doing what one is doing without rushing. And one's time will definitely come. One thing one should keep in mind is that one has to be consistent, patient, and hardworking for one's time to come. People's time are not the same. These are life's greatest lessons for me and these are what I am taking to the next level."

Tobi takes 40 minutes to get dressed

The fast rising Nollywood actor also shared more insight on his daily routine and how long it takes him to get dressed.

"The longest time I spend to get dressed is 30 to 40 minutes maximum. My daily routine as an actor is waking up, have my routine prayers, go on set, then coming back home. When I am not working as an actor, I am working as a director. When I am on set, I have conversations, see the schedules, then directing happens. If I am at home, I can be doing some chores or writing some creative plots for conceptualisation. I relax by seeing movies. If I am not doing that, I am catching some sleep."

What influences Tobi's style?

The A Tribe Called Judah actor noted that he does not have any specific influences but there are certain people he admires their styles.

"I don't have any specific influences. My style is dependent on what the occasion is. I just love my casual wears. At times I may want to look like a rich uncle and I will wear traditional outfits. Sometimes I love to look corporate. It depends on the event and my mood. I am in love with singer Wizkid's fashion style. I admire his style and that of Adekunle Gold. Our styles cannot be compared because we are in two different worlds, so I can't necessarily call them my style icons. I also admire actor Idris Elba on the international scene."

Tobi Makinde reveals how Portable inspired him

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, the actor had revealed that controversial singer Portable had inspired him for his role in A Tribe Called Judah.

He also opened up on how some people perceived him while he was grooming his hair for the role and how he responded to those who asked him questions.

Though he played the character of a rascal in the movie, Tobi disclosed that his personality is entirely different from that in real life.

