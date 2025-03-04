A few days ago, Nigerian singer Rema graced the cover of a UK publication, Dazed magazine, for the second time

The Afrobeats global sensation in a series of photographs showcased unconventional style and pose

Fans and netizens back home have called out the Ozeba crooner, questioning him over the manner he presented himself while rocking a fancy hairstyle

Nigerian music sensation Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, sparked a social media buzz after recent photos showcased his new look.

The Afrobeats star, who had previously shaved off his dreadlocks, was spotted sporting a fresh set in studio pictures.

Back in 2020, Rema made headlines when he cut his dreadlocks as a show of solidarity for the #EndSARS protests back home.

He posted images of his new look on Twitter with the caption, "Dreads don't mean I'm a criminal #EndSARS."

In the latest viral photos circulating on Elon Musk's X platform, Rema was seen wearing a Bottega outfit for a UK publication, Dazed.

What stood out to many, however, was how the singer styled his dreadlocks with decorative hairpins, paired with a tilted pose that exuded an effeminate vibe.

Among the people who noticed he difference in the singer’s appearance was Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop, who shared the pictures with his followers on Instagram.

Captioning the post, he humourously asked if the Ozeba hitmaker was silently transforming into queen of Africa.

He wrote:

“Tongues wag, women and men faint as Rema turns herself into the Queen of Africa. Rema and Tana Dey compete. What’s the bending for🤷‍♂️ anyways? What do I know?”

See the post below:

Rema’s new pictures spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the fractions below:

loucis scater wrote:

"He wan collect princess of Afrobeat 4rm Ayra Star."

enemariaamodu reacted:

"WETIN DEY DO OUR ARTIST THIS DAYS."

ask_of_davila_fr said:

"Which kind posture be this but no be that one carry me come here… this song reminds me of when hookuup no pass isiewu and maintenance money 😂… now Dem don upgrade am to Lambo.. Iju uwa."

xmando3685 wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 u dey find trouble ooo leave those princess alone oo."

ogbolor reacted:

"Last time, omahlay carry purse. Now Rema..smh.... feminising men is d thing now. Notin just happens, diz tins are planned."

blessing_nkiruka wote:

"Osetigo..... proud of my gender... see how other genders are decamping rapidly..... who knows whose turn again in the name of the fashion icon ..."

rewueydb reacted:

"Flower boy??? Abeg oh, what’s going on with our muscled-up men?"

chinyerepeter66 reacted:

"Shey na agege ni 🤷 allegedly."

divinefavour_gift said:

"Na Tana win am 🏆 Tana has been into it for long."

minsamuelokogho wrote:

"Funny pictures though 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂the caption."

ywreydb ssaid:

"Omo boy, you don dey give Gay Vibes…..that shitt ain’t cool bruh."

werhdn wrote:

"Abeg you guys should relax! My guy wants to get his own Grammy. This is the only way. Or have you guys forgotten that your African giant wore see through top and high heels before collecting Grammy? Chill out! It’s Rema’s turn!

maidned said:

"Ahhh see my friend brother younger sister....Remi na you be dat? Fine babe! Iy get one Bobo like dis when dey find you oh!"

Rema speaks about Davido, Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the singer opened up on his relationship with Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid while granting an interview.

In the clip, he was asked if there was any enmity between the four of them, as many of their fans believe.

The singer blamed their fans for the comparison and the seeming hatred among the four top Nigerian singers.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

