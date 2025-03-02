Nigerian singer Asake has caught the attention of netizens after leaving his first record label, YBNL, owned by hip hop star Olamide

One of the musician’s fans claimed that he was now a content creator on the popular visual platform TikTok

Legit.ng took a look at the Lungu Boy hitmaker’s page and observed hie has been making random videos

Fast-rising Afribeats star Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, has been called out by one of his fans online.

The young man in a recent video shared what he has observed about their former YBNL prodigy following his fallout with rap mogul Olamide.

According to the user, Asake, who has built a myseriosus internet reputation, has been making frequent appearances on the popular visual platform TikTok.

He highlighted that the Mr Money crooner has been creating content on the streets to promote his recent song.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng took a close look at Asake’s TikTok account and noticed that he has posted 3 videos in the last couple of days.

In a previous report, Asake caused an uproar with his return to social media after a long break.

Recall that Asake was noticeably absent at significant concerts, including Olamide's OLIC, during Detty December in Lagos last year. In the video which has gone viral, Asake was seen in a studio, teasing a new project.

While many reacted to the new project, most people were focused on his hairstyle and facial tattoos.

Asake, who used to have long dreadlocks, sported a much shorter hair.

Hours after the video went viral, Asake shared up close pictures on his page, showing an even clearer view of his new look.

Fans react to Video calling out Asake

husband_materialofficial said:

"Nothing is happening to him. He is an independent now and can push his brand how he wants . The Gen Z’s are on TikTok and he might want to push his project from there. Why does it have to be “I told you so “ thingy with you guys."

maverickbuzz wrote:

"Ingrate can never go far in life. No matter who you are trying to be gratefu forl,Appreciationn is an application for more."

onlygodpays_ said:

"OMO Eru dake jare if he no post watin he open the account for? And if he post na crime?"

rich_forever1222 said:

"Werey how does that one concern you bayi…. He post, he no post… he sha guide pass your generation."

peterr_deee wrote:

"For this life … E get as you go get issues legal or legal way with record label.. You go stop to dey blow."

kemi1573 said:

"Does it mean he can't swallow his pride and go back to Olamide?"

rich_forever1222 wrote:

"Werey how does that one concern you bayi…. He post, he no post… he sha guide pass your generation."

realchinedumsolomon said:

"Things dey sup. That caption dey off me."

Asake unfollows Olamide

In other news via Legit.ng, the singer deleted everything related to the YBNL record label on his Instagram handle.

He also unfollowed his label boss, Olamide, and others he was previously following.

The singer's Instagram bio no longer showed that he was signed to YBNL. Asake changed his bio from being an artiste under the record label to a “creative director.”

