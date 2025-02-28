Trolling celebrities has been normalised on social media, with many going as far as involving family members of these prominent figures in their online exchange

The trolling, however, tends to become so negative that some celebrities take legal action against the troll

However, some celebrities like Jim Iyke and Frank Edoho are ready to go 'aura for aura' with trolls and many have learnt to avoid them

Nigerian social media space has moved from just fans 'stanning' their favourites to some netizens becoming trolls for different reasons.

Some trolls come for celebrities to gain popularity on social media, and others create anonymous accounts to criticise or express their dislike for these celebs.

However, the trolling could become so unpleasant when it reaches a point where the trolls not only despise celebrities, but also their families, parents, and children, wishing them harm.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was close to tears after trolls involved her only child in their drama with her.

Davido's late son Ifeanyi was also trolled which saw the music star voicing his displeasure.

While some celebrities have learned to turn blind eyes to trolls, some resort to taking legal action. Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham in 2024 got a troll arrested over his unpleasant comment about her son.

However, there are some celebrities who don’t let things slide and are ever ready to take on trolls by serving them with savage responses.

These celebrities do not let their status deter them from fighting back and owing to their records, trolls have learned to avoid them.

Below are five popular Nigerian celebrities you don't want to mess with on social media

1. Nollywood's Jim Iyke will 'wash and dry' trolls without sweating

Jim Iyke has been caught up in different exchanges with trolls, however, popular among them was an online drama in 2023 when a troll dropped a comment about his feet.

He had shared a picture of himself on his page.

Reacting to the post, a netizen advised Jim to keep his feet away from public view.

Jim's response went viral as he wrote:

"Please do something about your face, no eyes deserved the eyesore. I know your mirror warns you every day but people like you are in constant denial."

2. WWTBAM's Frank Edoho schooling trolls

The media personality is famous for his savage response on X, formerly Twitter.

While many Nigerian celebrities tend to stay away from X, focusing on Instagram and other platforms, Frank Edoho has made a name for himself as one celebrity you don't want to troll.

One of Frank's viral clapbacks was his response to a netizen who berated his show, Who Wants to Be A Million (WWTBAM) in 2022.

The Twitter user said the show had become boring.

Frank gave him a savage response.

"It's really not exciting for people who are allergic to general knowledge," he wrote.

3. Reno Omokri will clapback at trolls with fact

The former presidential aide and writer to date is known for his response to trolls on social media.

Unlike other celebrities who clap back with savage responses, Reno Omokri would reply to trolls by educating them with lengthy messages.

Below is a screenshot of Reno Omokri's response to a troll:

4. Daddy Freeze wouldn't let trolling slide

Ifedayo Olarinde better known as Daddy Freeze aside from his stance against tithing, is also among the top celebrities not to be messed with.

The media personality will not only school the individual but also drop a savage response.

5. Tonto Dikeh will serve it 'hot hot'

The actress and politician doesn't usually respond to trolls but when she does it might go on for as long as possible.

Tonto Dikeh like others on this list would respond with savage clapbacks.

