Fame comes with challenges and it often spotlights the private lives of celebrities regardless of their preferences

Some celebrities got married to their partners and became a topic of discussion regularly for the decisions they made

Legit.ng checks out actresses who settled with married men and have been involved in controversies due to their marriages

The quest for fame has cost some people their privacy and Nigerian actresses have been hit by this situation.

Mercy Aigbe, Regina Daniels, and Judy Austin, among others, have one thing in common - they got married to married men.

Nigerian actresses trolled for marrying married men. Image credit: @regina.daniels, @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Their decisions often put them in the eyes of the public and have been judged on several occasions.

Legit.ng takes a look at what these celebs have faced for their decisions and how they have been able to handle them.

1. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

In the past week, actress Regina Daniels was taunted by social media users after rumours spread that her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko is the father of actress Chika Ike's baby.

Though Ned denied the claim, it did not stop netizens from informing Regina, the sixth wife of her husband, that she was no more the latest wife in her home.

Regina's union to Ned is blessed with two boys and the couple marked their fifth wedding anniversary in 2024.

2. Judy Austin and Yul Edochie

Nollywood actress Judy Austin is the second wife of actor Yul Edochie. They got married in 2022 after Yul announced that he had a child with Judy despite being married to his first wife May Edochie.

Yul constantly shows off Judy and gets harsh criticisms from his fans who judge him for allegedly abandoning his family for another woman.

Judy has not been free from attacks either as netizens frequently lambast her whenever she posts herself and her husband online.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin show happiness. Image credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

3. Ashabi Simple and Portable

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is known for his offline and online drama with his wives.

Omobolanrinde Akinyanju, aka Ashabi Simple, is an actress and Portable's fourth wife. They often fight themselves and reconcile.

The Zazuu Zeh hitmaker had accused Ashabi of taking some of his influencing jobs. Hence, he asked his fans to report her Instagram account.

She cried out and complained about how she was treated because she decided to stay with a polygamous man. The actress later got back her IG page but it did not stop her drama with Portable.

4. Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti

47-year-old actress Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti is the second wife of a movie marketer Kazim Adeoti. She stated that she married him because their vision aligned.

According to the movie star, she wishes to build an empire with her husband. However, it displeased some people and they accused her of taking another woman's husband.

When Mercy Aigbe's house got burnt in 2024, several netizens laughed at her. They went to the Instagram page of Mr Adeoti's first wife, Funso Adeoti, and they noted that her God was fighting for her.

They stated that the empire that Mercy wanted to build with Kazim had burnt down, adding that she wanted to reap from the sweat of another woman.

Yul Edochie drags Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it had been nothing but chaos between Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, as the couple engaged in a heated argument.

The clip posted online by Yul showed how Yul stopped Judy from taking his car out; the fight got quite physical as the actor was seen wrestling his keys from his 2nd wife.

During their heated argument, Judy could be heard saying to her husband that something had changed about him, asking when it became a thing for her to ask for permission to use his car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng