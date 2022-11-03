Nigerians, as well as lovers of music star Davido outside the country, continue to mourn the death of the singer's son Ifeanyi Adeleke

Ifeanyi, who Davido had with his babymama Chioma, passed on on November 1, and was a child who brought smiles to many faces

There were a number of times Ifeanyi made headlines, and one of them included a special moment Davido revealed his son's face in a diamond necklace

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido, his babymama, Chioma and his many fans and well-wishers have been mourning since the death of his son Ifeanyi Adeleke, who passed on on November 1.

The news of Ifeanyi's death was shocking as the young lad had only celebrated his third birthday in October.

Davido calls Ifeanyi a billionaire. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

As many continue to mourn Ifeanyi, who brought smiles to many faces during his lifetime, Legit.ng takes a look at the times Ifeanyi made headlines.

1. Davido reveals the face of his son Ifeanyi in a diamond necklace

In 2019, Nigerian singer Davido, who is famous for his love for jewellery, had just welcomed Ifeanyi with his babymama Chioma.

To express his love for his son, the DMW label boss splashed the sum of N150 million on a diamond necklace with Ifeanyi's face on it.

Davido flaunted the diamond via his Instagram page, leaving many talking about it for weeks.

See the post below:

2. Davido blows hot as trolls target his son Ifeanyi

Early this year, singer Davido engaged a Twitter troll, @Mista_Mdee, who fired shots at his son, Ifeanyi, by making a claim about his paternity.

Not ready to let it slide, Davido came all out like a protective father would and stood up for his son.

Davido noted that the troll had carried the hate he had for him to his son, an innocent child, as he appealed for netizens to leave his children out of whatever they have to say about him.

See his tweet below:

3. Davido hails his son Ifeanyi, calls him an automatic billionaire

In March 2022, Davido, while gushing about his son Ifeanyi, was heard hailing him as the son of a billionaire.

ln the clips Davido shared via his Instastory, Ifeanyi was seen stepping outside the main house when Davido pointed his camera at him and started to gush over his beauty.

Davido hailing his son, said:

“Billionaire! Your papa get money.”

See the video below:

4. Ifeanyi’s 3rd birthday

Davido's son Ifeanyi marked his 3rd birthday in October this year, and it was a massive party.

Throughout the birthday celebration, Ifeanyi made headlines from Davido sharing a video of him dancing to lovely moments from his birthday party on Sunday, October 24, at the expansive residence of the singer’s billionaire father, Deji Adeleke.

See the video of Ifeanyi dancing below:

5. Ifeanyi’s demise

In the late hours of October 31, 2022, reports went viral on social media that singer Davido's son Ifeanyi who marked his 3rd birthday a few days ago, had lost his life.

A few hours later, some celebrities, including Eniola Badmus, who is a close associate of the singer, shared a heartbreaking post on social media as more celebrities continued to mourn Ifeanyi's death.

See Eniola Badmus' post below:

Nigerian entertainment has since been thrown into mourning as Wizkid, and Burna Boy also mourned Ifeanyi's death.

Prophet tells Davido to bring Ifeanyi to his church

Nigerian prophet Christian Shola made headlines after he sent a message to music star Davido and his baby mama Chioma, who are mourning the death of their son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Prophet Christian, in his message, appealed to Davido not to bury the dead child, who he described as a destiny child yet.

According to the prophet, God would perform wonders if Ifeanyi is taken to Solution Ground on or before 21hrs from the time he passed his message.

Source: Legit.ng