A video of a teary Toyin Abraham speaking up after being repeatedly dragged for supporting Tinubu's presidency is trending online

The mother of one who was caught in a heated exchange with critics cried out as netizens dragged her family into the issue

Toyin Abraham revealed she would be taking action against the bullies, sparking further reactions

Popular Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has been trending on social media platform X over the last few hours because of her exchange with bullies, whom she has now threatened to take action against.

In a live video, Toyin, close to tears, expressed displeasure at netizens for bullying her son, husband, and stepdaughter over her support for president Bola Tinubu.

The pained mother of one said netizens have been cursing her family because of her choice of presidency.

She, however, stated that she would no longer keep silent and would be making a scapegoat out of some of the trolls.

In her words, “I’ve been bullied again, out of everything, you have to bully my child."

Recall that some trolls had asked the actress to disclose the plans Tinubu shared with her during their latest meeting, a comment that led to the actress raining heavy curses on her critics, who also responded.

Reactions trail Toyin Abraham's teary video

MRBabaKEN:

"Na which of una go curse her daughter?"

AjeboMezie:

"We are only asking her a simple question, let her kindly share the great plans Tinubu shared with her. Nothing else."

emrayiam:

"Toyin, you brought it all upon yourself. Last week you posted a video of you and a man with Seyi Tinubu, you were wishing the person happy birthday, Nigerians saw the video and had the feeling you ain’t facing what they are facing, don’t you think Nigerians are not happy."

mazi_duce:

"She go explain tire, e never start sef..Everyone is suffering from the nonsense she told people also convinced people that jagaban knows what he is doing."

Officialikenna:

"You put my family in this mess Plus, other families that have it worse Some people can't even eat Because you were part of the people that put us here You never see anything, you deserve all the cùrsé§."

What Toyin Abraham said about Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham shared a funny moment with Tinubu's son, Seyi.

The viral clip showed the moment Seyi bumped into Toyin's video and started hailing her.

Seyi raised his hands above his head and started hailing Toyin; he was heard calling the actress the 'Baddest movie director in Nigeria.'

