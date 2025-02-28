Comedian AY has reacted to the way people relocate abroad to hustle after selling their landed properties in Nigeria

He said most people who relocate abroad have to do three jobs to survive, and then they send money to buy land in Nigeria again

Fans in the comment section disagreed with him and shared their opinion on why people have to relocate abroad

Comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, better known as AY has shared his opinion about the reason people travel aborad for proverbial greener pasture.

The funnyman, who travelled abroad months ago to surprise his daughter on her birthday, said that people sell their landed properties to relocate abroad.

However, many of them have to take up three jobs to survive and eventually send money to Nigeria to buy land again.

Comedian AY asked his fans to explain the type of circle, many Nigerians have been going through.

Fans react to AY's question

Followers of the humour merchant, who loves sharing nuggets online, reacted to his question. According to them. Many sell properties and move abroad to have comfort, securities, and many more amenities they are not enjoying in Nigeria.

A few asked the actor why he sent his daughter to school abroad when she can attend any university in Nigeria.

Nigerians react to AY's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by AY. Here are some below:

@dr_chidominica said:

"Lol your daughter now has British accent ooo… most people are not moving for themselves at this point they are moving because of the kids and that’s very valid."

@maria_ibiang reacted:

"Hm, it's the working multiple jobs for me, i feel for them is a messed-up cycle i tell you."

@arowealth opined:

"Bros abeg help me tell them abroad no easy ooo."

@plato_15 reacted:

"Who is doing multiple jobs to buy land back home."

@mrgplee commented:

"They sell their cheap land and later come buy their dream land and put their kids in better schools, have more money to invest and leave a stress free life."

@onwuachichris81 said:

"Life is beyond the two far ends u identified...how about the in betweens such as: free quality education for children, good health care, security, healthy life, peace, and happiness enjoyed when the relocation takes place."

@official_alviravows wrote:

"The comfort over there is what counts. Can our country give us that kind of comfort and security."

@nurse_kenneth007 shared:

"Half the comment section go still sell their land if dem get. He whom the gods favour go think say others lazy."

AY, Mabel hint at martial crisis

Legit.ng recalls reporting when AY and his beautiful interior decorator wife, Mabel Makun, unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This action came hours after Mabel had shared a cryptic post on her page about a particular person who allegedly threatened her life.

Months afterwards, AY revealed that he had another family apart from the one he shares with Mabel.

