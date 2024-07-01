The Nigerian Twitter space has been on fire over the last few hours as reports about Toyin Abraham and an X (formerly Twitter) user go viral

According to details of the report making the rounds, the Nollywood actress has gotten an X user with the handle @YVRLO arrested by the police

Old tweets of the exchange between Toyin Abraham and YVRLO have been dug up on social media

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has been trending across the Nigerian Twitter space over the last few hours as reports about her getting an X user arrested have gone viral.

The X user at the centre of the report has been identified as @YVRLO. Some old tweets in which he slammed the actress have been dug up.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham gets Twitter troll arrested for threatening her son's life. Photo credit: @yvrlo_/@toyin_abraham

He and Toyin Abraham had been involved in a series of exchanges on Twitter. However, what got him on the wrong side of Toyin Abraham was that he threatened the life of her only child, Ire.

"Use me as a scapegoat" - YVRLO

In one of YVRLO's exchanges with Toyin Abraham, he dared the Nollywood actress to do her worse and use him as a scapegoat for cyberbullying her.

Toyin responded to the tweet, noting that she would take action, and it seems she has.

According to a tweet by YVRLO's friend, Reedah, the X user has been missing for days and is reportedly in police custody.

See the tweets confirming that YVRLO was arrested on Toyin's order:

Comments trail Toyin Abraham gets a trolled arrested

Here are some of the reactions that trailed YVRLO's arrest:

@boyambeautyempire2:

"Enough of cyber bullying that’s the best way to go . Was she the only one that voted tinubu make una rest."

@hotnspicesafricanfoodlimited:

"You even bringing her son to it."

@the_vee_thrift:

"Before y’all do shii like this, shouldn’t you have some kinda power or something? Or am I tripping? Now they out here begging for help. You asked for a b*llet without a b*llet vest?"

@doyinsola_ola:

"Why are they bullying and cursing her family as if she was the only celebrity that supports this party,most of our parents support this party too na,pls make una rest."

@giftshaven_ng:

"He should learn better!! People Cross the lines always!!"

@_nishaccessoriesceo1:

"Very good Release him after 5 years."

@artistreflections:

"Excellent move Toyin. Solidly with you on this."

@Mazi_Chinonso1:

"Toyin Abraham is now Arresting people on Twitter, now who go arrest her for selling Tinubu and APC to Nigerians?"

@Everytimeakore1:

"How many Twitter influencers toyin Abraham wan arrest like this, even tinubu never arrest anybody."

