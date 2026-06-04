Atiku Abubakar criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's counterterrorism strategy for failing to adapt to evolving threats

The ADC presidential candidate emphasised the need for Nigeria to learn from past tragedies to combat rising terrorism effectively

Atiku's statement revealed a deep concern for Nigeria's persistent issues with banditry and kidnapping

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has asked why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not learning like the terrorists.

Atiku said terrorists are learning, adapting, and improving their methods after every attack.

He said the expansion of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping is evidence that the current counterterrorism framework is failing to evolve as rapidly as the threats it was designed to defeat.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

Former Vice President lamented that Nigeria's counterterrorism efforts have, for too long, relied on centrally designed efforts.

"The terrorists are learning from every attack. They study their successes and failures. They refine their tactics. They identify vulnerabilities. They adapt and strike again.

"The question Nigerians must ask is simple: Why isn't the government doing the same?

Atiku said the nation just mourns, makes promises, sets up committees, and moves on after every attack.

He said the pattern has become tragically familiar from Chibok to Oyo, from countless villages in the North-West to communities across the Middle Belt and beyond.

"A nation that refuses to learn from its tragedies is condemned to relive them.

"The disturbing expansion of banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping across different parts of the country clearly demonstrates that our current counterterrorism framework is no longer adequate for the scale and complexity of the challenge before us."

Atiku blasts Tinubu over Oyo school abduction

Recall that Atiku criticised the federal government's response to the Oyo school abduction and faulted the distribution of rice to affected families.

The former vice president called for urgent rescue operations and prosecution of those behind the kidnapping incident.

Atiku, who also accused the government of failing to protect citizens, cited worsening insecurity and rising fear nationwide.

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Atiku reacts as gunmen abduct Adelabu’s sister, children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku condemned the abduction of Adebayo Adelabu's sister, calling for immediate action and freedom.

The ADC chieftain emphasised Nigeria's 'worsening security crisis and the government's failure to protect its citizens adequately'.

Atiku urged a shift to a proactive, intelligence-driven security strategy to combat growing crime and restore public safety.

Source: Legit.ng