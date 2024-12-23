Gideon Okeke has finally shared the gross he has with his senior colleague, Jim Iyke in a new post after first calling him out

Even before stating what happened, he continued dragging him and called him some unprintable names

Despite explaining his side of the story, fans were still confused about the reason he started the online feud

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, seemed not yet done dragging his senior colleague, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, aka Jim Iyke over an issue many of his fan are not aware of.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had called out Iyke and called him a small boy over an issue he had with him.

In a new post, he said he was ready to clarify the issue about his first post.

According to him, he has always been after safety at a movie location, and he sustained three wounds while filming for his senior colleague.

Gideon Okeke drags Jim Iyke

In his post, the father of two noted that it took three months to heal from the hurt, and he wondered why it was him, who was injured.

He noted that Iyke had a case to answer, and he was ready to roll in the mud with pigs.

Okeke continued dragging the actor, who shared a video of his son months ago.

He noted that Jim Iyke was in Houston, Texas Area and bragged that he cannot run forever. The movie star tagged the actors guild of Nigeria and Kate Henshaw to his post.

Here is what he posted:

How fans reacted to Okeke's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@lhomar:

"Biko what happened?"

@kingsabel001:

"I sabi Jim Iyke, but who is Gideon Okeke again?"

@officialjeremiah999:

"Bro love."

@jema_beddings:

"Stay safe please,we love you,nothing should happen to you oh."

@13uniquemeospecial:

"Just hoping it's a new movie title o. Gidi, we cherish you bro."

@ebuntv:

"The love for pop."

@ebube_nwaguru:

"So sorry."

@sammysteve_:

"What is really happening?"

@kingsabel001:

"Gideon Okeke can say anything he wants about Jim Iyke but saying he can’t act is a lie from the pit of hell. C’mon man!! let’s be serious please."

@sypessinikky:

"Na wetin happen naa. Ogini? Biko spill It out."

Jim Iyke speaks about friendship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actor, had shared his thoughts about people he considered as his friends.

The movie star was a guest on Teju Babyface's podcast, where he stated that he can never be friends with everybody.

According to him, he can't be there when his friends are marking their wedding anniversaries or when their kids are marking their birthdays.

