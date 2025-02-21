A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her comfortable and enjoyable living conditions in her school apartment

According to the lady, her neighbours are all rich men, and as a result, she benefits from free electricity, water, and other amenities

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian student has been trending online after sharing a glimpse of her living condition in school.

The young lady's video showed her comfortable lifestyle, which she attributed to the generosity of her affluent neighbours.

Female student says neighbours are all big boys Photo credit: @jenny_d57/TikTok.

Student enjoys free data, electricity, water

The video was posted by @jenny_d57 on TikTok, where it quickly gained traction and drew lots of comments from users.

In the clip, the student gave a tour of her apartment building, emphasising the perks of living alongside wealthy individuals.

She revealed that she enjoyed free access to electricity, water, and other amenities, courtesy of her neighbours.

Her video also revealed her amazing interactions with her neighbours, whom she described as friendly and courteous.

She expressed her gratitude for their kindness and consideration, and even offered a warning to any woman who might be romantically involved with them.

In her words:

"POV: I rented am apartment in school where my neighbours are all big boys and I don't have to worry about electricity, data or water. They’re friendly and always exchange greetings whenever they see u. To the girls dating them make una no break my neighbors heart o cuz I go fight for them and yes may God bless them."

Female student displays her compound in school Photo credit: @jenny_d57/TikTok.

Reactions as female student shares enjoyable life in school

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Zaney2022 said:

"Just be sure they aren’t using the WiFi for fraudulent activities. They can trace you to it."

@Loral said:

"Don’t even do mistake and date any of them talking out from my friends experience."

@Grateful Soul commented:

"Hi guys na me get the starlink na this evening I wan sell am hungry wan collect clothes for my neck."

@ria ~★ said:

"I remember when I was still close to school the apartment I rent them na only me and my friend be girls and the guys are so nice if they order for kfc they go buy our own too they go even buy foodstuff."

@GIGI said:

"Na so my neighbor be but since when him babe start Dey stay the house, the babe tell am to cut me off the WiFi."

@~Big_Dammy said:

"Like me now. I dey work as house help for one rich man house. Nah free wifi, free food. Free house omoor."

@Ms.C commented:

"And when robbers come because it’s a big boys apartment, pray you’ll not be home that night. Na why I park go mama & papa house."

@KAZ added:

"My own them day pay my tfare to school or carry me along go lecture."

Watch the video here:

