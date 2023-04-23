Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has descended on a netizen who crossed the line to troll him over a picture

The netizen, while reacting to a picture the actor shared online, took a swipe at his feet, adding that they were not worth what he should be showing off online

As expected, Jim fired back at the troll as he told her to also take care of her face, a statement which stirred reactions from netizens

Nollywood veteran actor Jim Iyke is one of the popular Nigerian celebrities who wouldn't allow anyone to make a bad comment about him.

Jim fired back at a netizen who chose to troll him over a picture he shared on his Instagram page.

Netizen trolls Jim Iyke over his feet. Credit: @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

The netizen in the comment section took a swipe at Jim's feet as she advised him to keep them away from public view.

Not ready to let it slide, the popular moviemaker clapped back at the netizen as he told her to take care of her face as it was not worth seeing.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Side the post below to see their exchange below:

Netizens react to Jim Iyke's exchange with a troll

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chef_muse:

"Who use Jim Iyke accent read the reply?."

sir_eltee:

"Why are you tr0lling Jim Iyke. After he comes for you in the comment section, he will still come to your DM to fInish you ."

vivianlam_glamour:

"They said avoid Jim iyk , and Frank Edoho. Una no Dey hear word. Now see the result. Btw why trolling his feet? It cos be a medical condition .. o wrong na. Let her pray Jim doesn’t look for her in real life too. ."

_deagram:

"I thought we all agreed not to tr0ll people like Jim Iyke, Frank, daddy Freeze, Vee ."

myspecforless:

"Am I the only one that read Jimiykes’s response in his nollywood voice?."

funke_april:

"If we want to start attacking our insecurities ehn! You fit collect Olumo rock because of small stone wey you throw ‍♀️."

pride_evy:

"Jim get mouth shr ."

Jim Iyke and Uche Jombo link up in the US

Jim Iyke and Uche Jombo left many gushing, including celebrities, over a heartwarming video of them together.

In a post via her Instagram page, Uche was seen exchanging pleasantries with the Iyke.

It appeared Uche was one of the casts on a new movie Jim is working on in the US.

Source: Legit.ng