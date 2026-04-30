Nigerian singer Davido reignited online drama by firing several cryptic messages at DJ Tunez on his X account after a recent physical club clash with Burna Boy

The superstar brutally mocked the popular disc jockey by stating his style had vanished permanently while reposting Burna Boy's viral video to ridicule the entertainer further

Many fans quickly decoded the cryptic social media posts and flooded the internet with mixed reactions, while some followers heavily criticised the artist for seeking unnecessary attention

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido stirred up heavy reactions online after sharing a string of fiery posts aimed at DJ Tunez, the long‑time disc jockey linked with Wizkid.

The timing of his attack came shortly after Burna Boy’s viral video mocking the DJ, popularly called Ogbafia, spread across social media.

Davido launches fresh attack on DJ Tunez after Burna Boy's viral video, declaring his style has been carried away with boots. Photo: davido/djtunez/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Although Davido did not mention any name, fans quickly connected his statements to DJ Tunez based on timing and context.

In the X posts shared on Wednesday evening, the singer issued warnings and harsh remarks, suggesting that the target would “collect again” while also stating that his steeze was gone forever.

Read Davido's X post below:

He added that the individual should leave him alone and described the person as “a disgusting, nasty fellow,” claiming their style had been taken away.

Davido also mocked that the individual was “on the floor” and called on people to come and take a look, adding another layer to the ongoing online conversation.

He added a boot emoji, directly mocking DJ Tune's for being reportedly matched with Timberland boots during a recent club fight.

The situation gained more attention after Davido reposted Burna Boy’s viral video featuring the trending phrase “Ogbafia dey for ground.”

The clip had earlier surfaced online after Burna Boy mocked DJ Tunez following a physical altercation at a Lagos nightclub.

In the video, Burna Boy danced to the DJ's song before dramatically falling to the floor, turning the phrase into a trending meme across social media platforms.

Davido’s decision to repost the clip alongside his own messages further intensified speculation about the target of his posts.

Watch the video Davido reposted below:

Reactions trail Davido’s cryptic posts to DJ Tunez

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@chidodey4u said:

"OBO post evidence, you pass to de do chochocho without evidence."

@Turust01 commented:

"No be same you dem beat for Ghana 2 years ago?"

@ixnafc wrote:

"You're a big fool. You didn't post anything about the police brutality because you have ties to the government and you're here posting cryptic nonsense. God will judge all of us in the end."

@emadeyforyou reacted:

"as you no win Grammy you don see wetin to use retaliate."

@Plug08066 said:

"Make Una just remember who started it cuz I know he is still going to cry victim."

Davido speaks on career fears

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido opened up about a personal concern regarding his music journey.

The singer said he constantly worries about not knowing the right time to step away from music despite his success.

He explained that watching top figures struggle later in their careers has shaped how he thinks about timing and legacy.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng