Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham took a moment to speak about her rare personality

The movie star shared recent pictures of herself at a movie location to pass on her message

In her brief post, Toyin spoke about the natural connection she shares with children and strangers

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has opened up about the natural connection she shares with people, especially children.

The movie shared new pictures of herself at a movie location and reflected on her worth.

Toyin Abraham shares how she wins children’s hearts effortlessly. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

She described herself as a radiant light whose energy never fades.

Toyin claimed that her aura speaks for her and draws both children and strangers to her.

In her words:

“My aura speaks. Energy never lies. Children gravitate towards me, strangers feel at ease, and people find safety in my presence. I am light. I radiate.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham sparked conversations online after a video of her kneeling to greet billionaire couple, Razaq and Shade Okoya, went viral.

The filmmaker was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.

While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics on social media accused her of going overboard.

One X user wrote that her repeated kneeling was “unnecessary” and looked like “eye service,” urging her to carry herself with more pride, given her achievements.

She wrote:

"I’m a fan of Aunty Toyin Abraham but this her unnecessary kneeling down and greeting is becoming too much and looking like an eye service now. It’s ok to respect elders and cultures but those women she keep kneeling for are not so older than her.

"Aunty Toyin, you need to start packaging yourself now. That’s why they keep disrespecting you. They are not more than you, they are not bigger than you. Stop belittling yourself for them. We Nigerians have forgiven you for supporting City Boy in 2023. It’s time you forgive yourself too and carry yourself with pride and grace cos you work hard for it and you deserve the respect that comes with it. I don’t mean any disrespect and I love you. "

Reacting to the criticism, Toyin Abraham defended her actions, saying she would never stop kneeling for people who “value and deserve it.”

She emphasised that her respect for elders and cultural traditions remains unwavering, regardless of status.

In a follow‑up post, the actress described herself as a “true Omoluabi,” a Yoruba term for someone who embodies good character and cultural values.

She reassured her fans, known as Toyintitans, that she would continue to uphold her heritage with pride.

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham's post

Her heartfelt revelation sparked admiration among fans.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

monsurat690 said:

"@toyin_abraham 🙌🙌 loke loke Lola kunfayakun inshallah 🙏."

yhommexbest said:

"AKANDA OGO 🌟🌟🌟❤️❤️❤️."

bukola4075 said:

"Maami ologo trending Ololajulo ifemi❤️Alabosi teminika Emajeyelnlo lo 🙌🙌🙌🙌."

meetifeholuwa said:

"Special breed🙌💯❤️❤️."

bisgoldstore said:

"Idan mi ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

abeniabdulwahab said:

"Yes 🙌 you are light, and you radiate 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

Toyin Abraham breaks down why children feel safe around her. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's husband shows love to Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Kolawole Ajeyemi joined his wife Toyin Abraham in supporting Iyabo Ojo's newly released cinema movie The Return of Arinzo.

Ajeyemi surprised fans when he took to his Instagram page to share a clip from Iyabo's movie premiere while encouraging his followers to go to the cinema to watch it.

His action also stirred a heartwarming response from Iyabo Ojo, who appreciated him.

Source: Legit.ng