Every February 14, lovers take some time from their busy schedules to celebrate their loved ones in special ways

However, a Nigerian cleric has called for the ban of Valentine's Day in Nigeria, claiming it promotes immorality

The cleric said Valentine is closely related to Cupid, the Roman god responsible for desire and passion

A Nigerian cleric, Bishop Charles Ighele, General Superintendent of the Holy Spirit Mission has called on the government to ban Valentine's Day celebrations in the country.

The man of God hinged his call on the belief that February 14 which is marked as lovers' day promotes immorality.

The pastor said Cupid makes people commit immorality on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: X/Instablog9ja and Getty Images/Bitter.

Source: UGC

According to Bishop Ighele, the day is related to Cupid, the Roman god of passion and desire which he claimed is responsible for exacerbating sexual activities during the event.

Bishop Ighele described the day as a “deception from the devil” that imposes a “universal day of immorality” on the world.

Legit.ng presents five things to know about Cupid, the Roman god of desire and passion.

1. Who is Cupid?

According to historical information, Cupid is an ancient Roman god of love, passion and desires.

According to History.com, one of the earliest mentions of Cupid in writing was made by Hesiod who described him as a "deity born of the world egg."

In Greek mythology, Cupid was known as Eros. The name "Cupid" directly means passionate desire, desire, er0tic love, attraction and affection.

2. What does Cupid look like?

Many historical accounts have it that Cupid is winged and also has a bow and arrow.

The arrow was his major source of power as he was said to have used it to shoot people into romantic desires.

It is said that anyone who was shot by Cupid's arrow starts having uncontrollable romantic desires.

History.com gave an example of this:

"Armed with a bow and a quiver filled with both golden arrows to arouse desire and leaden arrows to ignite aversion, Eros struck at the hearts of gods and mortals and played with their emotions. In one story from ancient Greek mythology, which was later retold by Roman authors, Cupid (Eros) shot a golden arrow at Apollo, who fell madly in love with the nymph Daphne, but then launched a leaden arrow at Daphne so she would be repulsed by him."

3. What is the relationship between Cupid and Valentine's Day?

Cupid and Valentine's Day are intertwined. Cupid's image is often seen on Valentine's Day cards.

As the Roman god of love, he represents the idea of one falling deeply into romance with one another.

Cupid is seen as the embodiment of romantic love, hence he is depicted as having close ties with Valentine's Day, which is lover's day.

4. Is Cupid responsible for f0rnication on Valentine's Day?

A Nigerian pastor has accused Cupid of being the demon responsible for making people commit sin on Valentine's Day.

Bishop Charles Ighele said:

“The day is associated with a romantic demon known as Cupid. This demon is one of the rulers of the darkness of this world as found in Ephesians 6 verses 11 and 12. Cupid is the Roman name for the Greek god of love known as Eros. The English word er0tic has its root in Eros. The dictionary defines the word er0tic as relating to or tendency to arouse sexual desire or excitement. The celebration of the day inspires s3xual feelings on people and spread s3xual entertainment in order to further institutionalise s3x."

There are Bible gave accounts of how people were led into committing sin. One was in Genesis 3:6 which stated how Eve was misled by the serpent into eating the forbidden fruit.

It says:

“So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree desirable to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate. She also gave to her husband with her, and he ate.”

But whether the devil uses Cupid to accomplish its desire for people's sin, is still debatable by lovers of Valentine's Day.

Lady gets married without her parents' cosent

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had revealed that she and her man married each other without first getting the approval of her parents.

The lady shared a video on TikTok showing off her wedding dress and mentioning that they did not inform her parents prior to the wedding.

She said she does not regret the decision to get married without seeking the consent of her parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng