As news about singer 2Baba continues to trend, a lady has openly declared that she didn’t feel pity for Annie

She shared her reason for her statement and sought answers to a thought-provoking question she asked

The singer had taken fans by surprise after announcing his separation from his wife, causing diverse takes on the issue

After Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for divorce, a lady expressed how she felt toward the singer’s wife.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

She shared why she didn't pity Annie. Photo: YNaija, Facebook/Chineme Okonta

The lady, known as Chineme Okonta on Facebook, also asked a thought-provoking question about 2Baba’s wife.

Lady asks serious question about 2Baba’s divorce

In the Facebook post, Chineme mentioned that she didn’t feel any pity for the singer’s actress wife, Annie.

The reason why she didn’t feel any pity for Annie was because the actress knew what she was getting into before agreeing to marry 2Baba.

Chineme then said she was only interested in knowing what Annie’s offence was, demanding answers from netizens.

She said:

“I don't pity Annie one bit . She knew who she got married to. I'm only stating the obvious. I'm only interested in her offense. What is Annie's Offense? Please educate me.”

Reactions trail lady's question concerning Annie's offence

Remigius Okafor said:

"All this una hypocritical pontification over the disappointment of TuFace not being the one dumped just dey make me laff. I can imagine the fanfares wey una for take dey celebrate Annie and ridicule TuFace by now if say na una darling queen announce the divorce."

Tese Dzungwe said:

"She meets a stranger within minutes downloads her marital issues."

Rosemary Okafor said:

"Offense: She believed she suffered with 2Baba especially when he had nothing, so that alone secured her a permanent seat in his heart. ( She overlooked all the signs :baby mama era: and refused to zoom off with the mindset that last last; My heart goes to her in this trying moment."

Tijani Moh'yusuf said:

"Let me just laugh."

Adeleke Adekunle Desmond said:

"I for just talk my own but unfortunately I don talk say na only posts and comments I go dey read this year."

Olugbenga Ojo said:

"Is it not about time some female celebs are advised to stay off narcotics?"

Oscar Ignatius said:

"2fàce wants to change soup naaa."

In a related story, a Nigerian man begged 2Baba not to divorce his wife, as he explained why using actor Yul and May Edochie as reference points.

Annie’s neighbour spills details about 2Baba’s marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman shared what she observed about the marriage between singer 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie.

She said she lived close to Annie and gave details of her knowledge concerning their union, before and after their marriage.

Many who came across the woman’s post shared their thoughts, sparking debate on social media.

