Dr. Laff Ijuo, a Nigerian comedian is set to attempt the Guinness World Record's longest stand-up comedy show by an individual

The comedian said the event, scheduled to take place on 14 February 2025, will further showcase Benue state and Nigeria in a positive light

Ijuo also provided insights into what inspired the move and efforts made to ensure the event becomes a success

Dr. Laff Ijuo, a Nigerian comedian from Benue state, has joined several other talented individuals from the country aiming to etch their names in the Guinness World Record (GWR).

On February 14, 2025, the entertainer will attempt to break the world record for the longest solo stand-up comedy performance. The 50-hour comedy performance will take place at Banex Mall, Lekki Phase 1 in Lagos state.

Nigerian comedian from Benue state Dr. Laff Ijuo will attempt Guinness World Record for longest stand-up comedy show by an individual on February 14, 2025 in Lagos state.

Source: Original

Who's GWR's longest solo stand-up comedy title holder?

David Scott, a US comedian, is widely renowned as the world's record holder for the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual after he performed for 40 hours and 8 minutes at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa in April 2013.

In 2016, however, TheCable reported that Gandoki, a Nigerian stand-up comedian, broke the record.

Gandoki was said to have performed for 48 hours to surpass Scott's record, although Legit.ng could not independently confirm this via GWR's website.

Dr Laff: It's more than a record-breaking attempt

Addressing what inspired him, the comedian said beyond making history, the initiative aims to achieve his ambition of creating impact through his Talent City Naija (TCN) project.

He wrote in a Facebook post:

"This is more than a record-breaking attempt; it’s my way of giving back to society. Nigeria is full of young people with untapped potential, and Talent City Naija is the place where their dreams can become a reality. Together, we can change lives and create something truly extraordinary.

"I cannot achieve this alone, which is why I am calling for your support to help me actualize this vision. Whether through sponsorship, partnership, or other forms of assistance, your contribution will make a world of difference."

He also stated that the GWR attempt would highlight Benue state as a hub of immense talent, beyond its contributions to Nigeria's agricultural output

He added in a statement:

“Benue is known as the food basket of the nation, but we’re more than that—we’re a people full of talent, strength, and resilience.

This isn’t just my achievement—it’s for every person from Benue who has ever dreamed big and worked hard to make it happen."

Dr. Laff’s attempt comes when Nigeria’s creative industries are gaining significant international recognition. From Afrobeat artists dominating global music charts to Nollywood films making waves at prestigious film festivals, Nigerian talent is proving to be a force to reckon with.

Nigeria's GWR heroics

Legit.ng has previously spotlighted several Nigerians who made the country proud by breaking the Guinness World Record.

Recall that in November 2023, Helen Williams, a Nigerian lady, became a GWR holder for the longest handmade wig after she made a wig measuring 351.28 metres.

Legit.ng also reported that Tonye Solomon from Yenagoa in Bayelsa state set a world record for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

Similarly, Chancellor Ahaghot, a Nigerian art student at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, broke a world record for the longest painting marathon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng