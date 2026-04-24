A bone-chilling video made the waves online after it showed what a former Miss Universe suffered at the hands of her mother-in-law

The viral clip showed the calm moment between the two women before the elder one decided to move unexpectedly

However, what caught the attention of many was how the Mexican model’s husband reacted to the gruesome scene

A bone-chilling video shook the internet after it showed the unexpected, deadly moment between Carolina Flores Gomez, a former Miss Universe and her mother-in-law.

What caught many people's attention was how the model’s husband reacted to the scene. Video, full details in comments.

Jealous mother-in-law shoots former Miss Universe dead, video reveals aftermath. Credit: @mirror.uk

Source: Instagram

A former Mexican beauty queen was found dead in her luxury apartment. Her mother-in-law is currently being eyed as the prime suspect, as investgation kicks in.

Carolina Flores Gomez was 27 when she was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

The sad event took place last Thursday in her apartment in one of Mexico City’s wealthiest neighbourhoods, Mexican outlet Reporte Indigo reported.

Authorities believe Gomez, the Miss Teen Universe for northern Mexico’s Baja California state in 2017, was killed a day before they were informed of the tragedy

This has raised suspicion as to why her husband, Alejandro Gomez, took so such a long time to report to the police.

Reports reveal that some forensic teams have since combed the apartment for evidence.

Campaigners are demanding that the death be treated as femicide, with the case sparking heated reactions over violence against women in Mexico.

According to recent statistics, approximately 10 women a day are murdered in Mexico, with only 1% resulting in sentencing.

In the video circulating online, the 27-year-old new mum, was seen at home when the tragic shooting took place on April 15, 2026

Gomez was seen wearing a white-patterned robe as she walked in and out of the living room, where a playpen, a stroller and children’s toys were set up.

A split second later, a shot rings out in the background, followed by a scream and several more shots.

The victim’s husband, Alejandro Gomez, then walked into the frame holding the couple’s baby.

“What was that?” he asks in Spanish.

“What did you do, crazy?” an unidentified woman’s voice is heard saying.

“Nothing,” Herrera answered. “She made me angry.”

“What’s wrong with you? She’s my family,” the son responds.

“You’re mine, and she stole you,” his mother said.

The Mexico City police have opened an investigation into the shooting, as they have yet to announce charges.

They did identify Herrera as the prime suspect and raised questions about why Gomez and his mother did not report the fatal shooting until the following day.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to former Miss Universe's tragedy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

brandulox_ said:

"I am particular about the husband's reaction. Something is definitely wrong with that family."

beaben_ify said:

"The husband is so calm about it 🤦‍♀️."

kallykuhn said:

"Why would your mother be living with you at the first place? Una no really understand boundaries at all..🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️.."

itisugochukwu said:

"What sort of jealousy will make you kpai a new mom? 😭😭"

thatgirlgloriaoyibo said:

"No be only for Nigeria we get bad mother-in-law 😢."

jj_zaida said:

"Yes the mother-in-law will face the full wrath of the law, but this video with a good lawyer should also charge the husband as an accessory to murder."

restoring_womens_confidence said:

"Is it just me, or was the husband’s reaction too chill for what he just saw happened????"

tomi_tito said:

"You think men hate for women is huge , try women to women 😢 you go shock."

Queen Asoka shares secret BBL ordeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Reality TV star Queen Asoka secretly underwent BBL, which led to frightening complications, including fat necrosis that left her traumatised and isolated.

She revealed in an interview with Chude Jideonwo that her decision stemmed from her passion for modelling, despite her father’s insistence on a legal career, and her belief that surgery would give her a “selling point” in the fashion industry.

The situation escalated when her family discovered the surgery after noticing foul leakage from the procedure, prompting urgent medical care and highlighting the serious risks of cosmetic surgery.

Source: Legit.ng