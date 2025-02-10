A new report from SBM Intelligence has revealed that Nigerians are looking forward to February 14 Valentine's day

SBM's spoke to Nigerians with different salaries and discovered that a higher percentage are willing to spend on their loved ones

Food and perfumes top the list of popular gifts, while restaurants and cinemas remain preferred celebration spots

Despite economic challenges, a new report from SBM Intelligence has revealed that Nigerians are preparing to celebrate Valentine's Day with their loved ones by spending on gifts, dining, and experiences.

Nigerians ready to spend on Valentine day Photo credit: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

In a new survey report titled 'Love in the Air: How Nigerian consumers are driving Valentine’s Day growth in 2025', SBM Intelligence noted that this year (2025) is set to witness an increase in participation and spending among Nigerian consumers significantly.

SBM Intelligence said it surveyed three major cities and 85.6% of respondents plan to celebrate the occasion, a sharp increase from 62.8% in 2024.

While only 14.4% do not intend to mark the occasion, a sharp drop from 37.2% in the previous year.

Spending patterns expected during the valentine.

The report also revealed a rise in spending intentions for Valentine’s Day 2025.

It that that in 2025, 33% of respondents plan to spend between N51,000 and N100,000, compared to 32.4% last year who spent between N10,000 and N50,000.

Additionally, 17% have set aside N101,000 to N200,000, while 11.7% plan to spend N201,000 to N500,000.

Less than 5% of respondents intend to spend N501,000 or more this year which is an increase from just 1.59% in 2024.

Top gifts and destinations for Valentine’s Day

Furthermore, the SBM Intelligence survey showed the most popular gift choices among Nigerian consumers.

According to the report Nigerians plan to spend more on food and perfumes, with nearly 80% of respondents planning to buy these items.

Other sought-after gifts include:

Jewellery (28.2%)

Roses (23.9%)

Watches (23.4%)

Female shoes (22.8%)

Wigs (22.3%)

Chocolates (18%)

Hampers (10%)

Smartphones (10%)

Places Nigerians plan to visit during the Valentine's shows Restaurants remain the preferred venue for celebrations, with 27% of respondents selecting them as their top choice.

Other popular destinations include:

Cinemas (20%)

Hotels (11%)

Local vacations within Nigeria (10%)

Street food joints/Buka (9%)

Beaches (6.1%)

Vacations abroad (3.4%)

Nightclubs and parties (2.8%)

Resorts and art galleries (1.7%)

Future Spending Plans

When asked about their future spending expectations for Valentine's Day, 54.8% of respondents said they plan to spend more next year, 25.3% intend to maintain the same budget, while 16% expect to reduce their spending.

Only 7% stated they would not be celebrating the occasion in 2026.

Nigeria lead the world in ‘love’ search on Google

Legit.ng reports that Valentine's Day, also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is traditionally celebrated on February 14 as a day for lovers.

Giving gifts, going to the movies, lighting red candles, dining out, and having a little extra fun are all common activities on Valentine's Day.

However, with cash in short supply, Nigerians have turned to Google to find different ways to celebrate the day with their loved ones.

