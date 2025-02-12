Lovers are counting down to Valentine's Day when the romantic display of love will serenade the offline and online spaces

Some men have complained about how they hardly get gifts, this season of love could be a different one for this category of people

Legit.ng highlights gifts that can be given to men on Valentine's Day and how they can help to maintain beautiful memories

Lovers are gearing up for the celebration of Valentine's Day and the day is not complete without the exchange of thoughtful gifts.

Some lovers make efforts to buy their partners expensive gifts and also create a beautiful atmosphere that can be reminisced about in the future.

As February 14 approaches, Legit.ng checks out some gifts that can be given to men on Valentine's Day.

1. PlayStation 5

It is no news that men love to play video games. Aside from the entertaining part, it also keeps them glued and captivates their attention.

Buying what makes one's partner happy is a no-brainer. Hence, a PlayStation 5 is a good Valentine's Day gift for your partner.

Nevertheless, one must understand her partner. It is not every man that values video games and knowing what your partner will appreciate is core during gift buying.

2. Perfumes as Valentine Day's gift

Perfumes are thoughtful gifts and are not limited to any gender. There are no restrictions on where a man can use perfume. This makes it an easy choice during its purchase.

Getting a collection for your guy with different fragrances will put a smile on his face and leave beautiful memories about the love season.

3. Belts and shoes

In this season of love, fashion items like belts and shoes can never be outdated. Matching quality belts and shoes can give your man a dapper look and make him the cynosure of eyes.

Aside from shoes and belts, different designs of slippers and sandals can be explored. This will boost the fashion sense of your man as you upgrade his wardrobe.

4. Underwear for Valentine's Day

Who says men cannot be given undergarments on Valentine's Day? Despite the numerous complaints from men about getting boxers and singlets, it does not erase the necessity of these fashion items.

Underwear should be changed over a given period. When someone else tries to do it for a man, it is not a bad idea. Besides, quality underwear is not as cheap as it used to be in the past.

5. Xbox as Valentine's Day gifts

Xbox is a video gaming brand made by Microsoft. It consists of streaming services, home video game consoles, applications, and online services including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Game Pass.

This item does not come cheap and gifts like this should be given to deserving men. The thoughtfulness of this gift can spur the memories a man has about his woman.

6. Body massage

For men who are constantly hustling and finding it hard to take themselves on a spa treatment, this can be a perfect Valentine's Day gift.

A session with a manicurist can be booked without your man's notice, however, his availability should be confirmed.

Taking him for a body massage and treating his nails gently can add to his romantic memories. It shows that his lover cares about him and will go the extra mile to make him feel loved.

Nigerians to spend big on Valentine's Day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that A new report from SBM Intelligence revealed that Nigerians are looking forward to February 14 Valentine's Day.

SBM's spoke to Nigerians with different salaries and discovered that a higher percentage are willing to spend on their loved ones.

Food and perfumes top the list of popular gifts, while restaurants and cinemas remain preferred celebration spots.

