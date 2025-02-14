Mike Bamiloye has made a post to warn ladies and men planning to mark 2025 Valentine's Day celebration

In the post, he shared what would happen to men and ladies hell-bent in joining others to celebrate lover's day

His opinion sparked a debate among fans, as they also shared their take about what he has written

Founder of Mount Zion Faith movies, Mike Bamiloye, has given his two cents to lovers planning to mark Valentine's Day celebration.

In a post on his social media page, he pointed out that he has been shouting and would keep shouting.

Mike Bamiloye's message sparks debate. Photo credit@mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

The gospel actor affirmed that many would sleep on the same bed with ghosts, spirits from demonic kingdoms.

He asserted that those spirits and ghost had come to make vows and covenants with human beings.

Mike Bamiloye shares more opinion

In the post, the drama minister claimed that blood was going to flow on Valentine' Days. He added that the fluid of men would be submitted to the shrines of evil kingdom.

Mike Bamiloye also remarked that fortunes and destinies of many girls and ladies would end up on Valentine's Day in shrines of money rituals.

The gospel actor further added that destinies and fortunes and meaningfulness of life shall be polluted as well.

The founder of Mount Zion Ministry concluded that a day after Valentine's Day, many would wake up empty, shallow and light.

This is not the first time that Mike Bamiloye would be sharing his take about different subjects on social media.

Mike Bamiloye once sent a message to women pastors, who leave their husbands and travel for months for ministrations.

The Evangleilst had also shared his take about Christian movies in the post.

See his post here:

What Nigerians said about Mike Bamiloye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@omolaraayoolapmhofficial reacted:

"Hmmmm. God have mercy on this generation."

@bidemialaga commented:

"Sir, I keep refreshing for new episode of Abejoye."

@chinesewithsarah_said:

"Thank you sir, May we truly understand the purpose of Valentine that it’s the Day where we put smile on other people’s people’s face, exchange gifts and let people know that God’s love is more than enough to save them, no matter what their past may be."

@superiorjummy7 shared:

"He who has ears, let him/her hears what the Spirit says to the Church."

@biggfish.xx wrote:

"You are a true man of God. That's why I love you sir."

@sam__my9 reacted:

"Yes sir na everyday blood dy flow 4 dis wicked evil world, na grace God most of us dy use sustain sir."

Mike Bamiloye slams pastors

Legit.ng had reported that Mike Bamiloye had slammed popular pastors, who mislead their mega-parishes with false doctrine.

He questioned what he called their aim to show off a luxurious lifestyle instead of directing their congregation on the proper Christian path.

Gospel movie producers' thought-provoking message left many dishing out their observations about men of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng