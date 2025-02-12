Nigerian singer 2baba recently publicly announced his relationship with Edo state politician, Natasha Osawaru

This came only days after the music star was spotted at the Edo state House of Assembly and videos went viral

Legit.ng will be sharing interesting details about the young politician, Natasha Osawaru, who seems to have captured 2baba’s heart

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s love life came under scrutiny after he announced his relationship with Edo state politician, Honorable Natasha Osawaru, on social media.

2baba’s announcement came only a week after he shared that he was no longer with his wife of almost 12 years, Annie Idibia.

This development raised the interest of Nigerians in 2baba’s new woman, Natasha Osawaru, and Legit.ng has gathered some details about the young politician.

Details about 2baba's new politician girlfriend Natasha Osawaru. Photos: @honorablenatasha, @official2baba

Who is Natasha Osawaru?

Natasha Irobosa Osawaru is a native of Egor Local Government, Edo state. She was born on November 14, 1993, and would turn 32 in November 2025. The young lady is a lawyer, a politician and a member of the Edo state House of Assembly.

Natasha Osawaru’s education

Natasha Osawaru reportedly had her secondary school education at the Igbinedion secondary school before Pacesetter Academy in Abuja. She then had her tertiary education at the Igbinedion University where she studied Law.

The young politician bagged a Masters degree from Full Sail University, Florida, where she studied Film Production. Natasha also took an advanced course in Communications Design from Parsons.

Natasha Osawaru’s relationship with Chief Gabriel Igbinedion

Unknown to many, Natasha Osawaru is the granddaughter of the Esama of Benin and billionaire philanthropist and Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

Natasha’s father, Mr Desmond Osawaru, a businessman from Egor in Edo state, got married to her mother, Mrs Philomina, who is the daughter of the Esama of Benin.

The young politician has four siblings, two brothers and two sisters named Desphil, Dimitris, Giovana and Dum.

Natasha Osawaru's family photo. Photo: Igbinedion.net

Natasha Osawaru’s political career

Natasha is a member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP). She is an Edo lawmaker and the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo state House of Assembly, representing Egor constituency.

She is known for being committed to community development by organising impactful outreach programmes for the people in her constituency. Natasha recently announced her plan to give out 150 free Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) forms to secondary school students.

Natasha Osawaru’s relationship with 2baba

In January 2025, Natasha Osawaru’s love life became a topic of interest for Nigerians after she was spotted leaving a nightclub with singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba.

Before that, 2baba had announced his divorce from Annie Idibia, his wife of almost 12 years, causing drama on social media. Shortly after, the ex-Plantashun Boiz crooner posted a photo of Natasha on his Instagram page and shared his plans to marry her; according to him, she is his world now.

Controversies surrounding Natasha

Natasha Osawaru’s acclaimed relationship with 2baba, has raised mixed feelings on social media. While many Nigerians stormed her page to blast her and show allegiance for the 49-year-old singer’s ex-wife, Annie, a few others showed Natasha support.

After the news of her relationship with 2baba trended, some netizens also noted some similarities between Natasha and Annie Idibia, with claims that she was also ‘twitching’, a rumour bordering on her alleged substance use.

2baba and Natasha Osawaru’s acclaimed relationship has left many Nigerians analysing their love life as more details about them continue to unfold.

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo assembly

In a previous report, the Nigerian iconic singer, 2baba, caught the attention of many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

The artist, who announced his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, has been accused online of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the music icon was spotted sitting inside the Edo state assembly on February 10 as some scrambled for pictures with him.

