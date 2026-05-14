Motorists frequently accelerated through amber lights and crossed intersections long after signals turned red to avoid waiting

Illegal parking on major expressways and narrow corridors reduced road capacity and triggered massive city-wide bottlenecks

Many drivers risked vehicle forfeiture by driving against traffic to bypass U-turns or escape heavy congestion

Navigating the streets of Lagos is often described as an endurance sport, but the chaos frequently stems from a blatant disregard for established road laws.

Despite the presence of agencies like LASTMA and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), many motorists treat the highway code as a set of suggestions rather than mandatory rules.

Authorities had identified running red lights as one of the most common traffic violations in Lagos. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

From the bustling corridors of Ikeja to the high-brow streets of Victoria Island, certain infractions have become so common that they define the daily driving experience.

The consequences of these violations extend beyond mere fines, as they remain the leading causes of gridlock and fatal accidents in the city. Understanding the most common offenses is the first step toward restoring order to the nation's commercial hub.

Five common traffic offences in Lagos identified

1. Running Red Light

Running red lights tops the list of ignored regulations. Motorists frequently accelerate when the light turns amber, often crossing the intersection seconds after the light has turned red.

This behavior is particularly prevalent during the early morning rush and late at night when drivers assume traffic enforcement is lax.

2. Wrong Parking

Wrong parking follows closely as a major contributor to the city's notorious "go-slow."

Drivers often abandon their vehicles on narrow inner-city roads or major expressways to patronize roadside vendors or attend quick appointments. This habit effectively reduces three-lane roads to a single lane, causing a backlog that can stretch for kilometers.

Legit.ng recently reported that the government has announced plans to start charging for street parking.

3. One-way driving

One-way driving, popularly known as "driving against traffic," remains one of the most reckless habits in Lagos.

To avoid a U-turn or escape a traffic jam, many drivers veer into the opposite lane, facing oncoming vehicles at high speeds.

While the state government has implemented strict penalties, including vehicle forfeiture, the practice persists among both private and commercial drivers.

The state has now announced plans to introduce the Lagos driving license in partnership with the federal government.

The Lagos State Government announced plans to roll out a state driver’s licence. Photo: BabajideSanwo-Olu

Source: Twitter

4. Ignoring Traffic Officers

Ignoring traffic officers is another frequent occurrence. Many motorists choose to bypass the hand signals of wardens or LASTMA officials, especially when the officers are trying to manage complex bottlenecks.

This defiance often leads to "lock-ups" at junctions where no vehicle can move in any direction.

5. No seatbelt

Finally, the failure to use seatbelts remains a silent but deadly trend. While drivers are now more likely to strap in to avoid fines, passengers in both the front and rear seats often ignore this safety measure.

The lack of occupant protection significantly increases the risk of injury during the sudden stops and collisions that characterize the Lagos motoring environment.

Adhering to these five simple rules would not only save lives but also drastically reduce the hours Lagosians spend trapped in traffic.

We pack dead babies on roads - Lagos road sweepers cry out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that street sweepers working for the Lagos Waste Management Authority have spoken openly about what they described as daily humiliation, danger and neglect while carrying out sanitation duties across the city.

The workers said keeping Lagos clean often comes at a personal cost, with many facing insults, threats and unsafe conditions on major roads.

On the show, the sweepers shared their experiences on a recent episode of The Morayo Show, where their work was acknowledged and their concerns brought to the fore.

Source: Legit.ng