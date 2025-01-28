Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has reacted to reports of 2baba moving on with a new woman after announcing his divorce from Annie

Only days after the music star made the big announcement, a video went viral of 2baba with a new mystery lady leaving a nightclub

Daddy Freeze reacted to the viral 2baba video by sharing his hot take online and netizens dropped their two cents

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba was recently spotted with a mystery lady only days after announcing his divorce from Annie.

In the trending video, 2baba appeared to be leaving the nightclub with the lady as he cosily held her around her waist. This clip triggered speculations of him moving on swiftly from Annie.

Several netizens reacted to the 2baba and mystery lady’s video including media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze. On his Instagram page, the former on-air-personality shared what he felt about the matter.

According to Daddy Freeze, 2baba has remained constant and always shown people his true self because he was with women before his marriage to Annie and during the marriage. The media personality asked why people expected him to act like a priest after publicly announcing that he was no longer married to his wife.

Freeze said:

“2baba has been very constant in his relationship. Before the wedding he was like that, he had women in his life, during the marriage, he had women in his life, so how do we expect that after the marriage, after he has announced that he’s no longer with her, he’s now going to become a priest? Maybe we were expecting too much of him, he’s never shown us any signs at all that he’s not polygamous, he had five kids before he got married, that’s his weakness, let’s not judge him for it, let’s not cancel him for it, let’s not forget about his immense contribution to African music because of his flaw that Solomon and David in the bible had, Moses also had some of it, Abraham also had some of it and suddenly 2baba is the bad one?”

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze addressed the ladies on social media who were threatening to deal with 2baba for divorcing Annie. According to the OAP, people should learn to manage their expectations because 2baba has remained the same. He said:

“Aunties I greet you o, can we give this young man some credit? He’s been like this all his life, he’s been constant. Before the wedding, this was how 2baba was, during the marriage we heard the reports, how dare we expect that after a divorce has been announced, that he will now all of a sudden become a catholic priest? Can you people learn to manage your expectations? Somebody has been constant all his life, this is him, this is his weakness, we all have weaknesses.”

Daddy Freeze also said:

“This man is a polygamist, we don’t need to make him feel bad about it. Many of una wey dey grow up, una no know una papa girlfriend?”

In the video, the media personality also expressed his sympathies for Annie, stating that no woman should experience what she is going through. However, he added that the Nigerian actress was already aware of her husband’s character and should not have expected him to change. In his words:

“My heart goes out to Annie, no woman should go through what Annie is going through. I feel for Annie, I know she’s going through a lot, but she know say na him character and it would be unreasonable to expect him to change.”

According to Daddy Freeze, if 2baba truly has a new babe, he’s a single man who has filed for divorce. He said:

“He has a new babe, what do you expect? He’s single now, he’s filed for a divorce and he’s separated. Person wey inside marriage no fit hold body, you wan come as he dey separated now make he hold body? You wicked.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Daddy Freeze speaks on 2baba with woman

Daddy Freeze’s opinion about the claims of 2baba having a new girlfriend after divorcing Annie was met with mixed feelings from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Humaninng said:

“He's a realist and I like his take.”

Ontopgadgetz said:

“I like woman and I dey straight forward o.. Una think say na Joke ba?”

Nnediorazu_ said:

“Justifying irresponsibility.”

Emzerocku wrote:

“I like woman I dey straightforward.”

Cici_sosobaby wrote:

“So it's right???”

Chrisobuko wrote:

“Let’s me u one advice don’t put your mouth in husband and wife issues they will solve their problems by themselves if they really want to.”

Cityboysbig7 said:

“Justice for 2face, please let him heal in peace.”

Dapperwearsfits said:

“He still go carry woman wey resemble Annie . God will heal Annie make she just leave this one.”

Renis_pearl said:

“In all i have learn to guide my mental health because nobody will do that for me.”

Mz__yemmy said:

“She thinks she is special😂😂😂😂.”

Fra51996 said:

“Let nothing happen to 2baba ..... Men deserves the best .... congratulations Baba is free ..... Never marry out of pity kings.”

Jojumuse said:

“Men are not wired to love. Its either u enter as a mumu woman nd remain a mumu to enjoy ur marriage. Once u decide to be wise nd love urself, ull realise men r nt capable of barest minimum. Women, go for what u want cos when a man has d opportunity, he will go for who he wants.”

Sammy_tha_voice said:

“He has been constant 😂.”

Omagoodheart said:

“This was why he rushed and made that announcement.”

Mz__yemmy said:

“You are my African queen Yo yo yo I'm kidding😂.”

Mrs.muibi said:

“Mr freeze is making 1 million sense in this video 👏🙌God bless you.”

Amb.eksontemidayo said:

“In my own opinion. 2BAba wanted to be free and live his life since divorce is involved,so he needed to announce it to do all that makes him happy !!! Annie will be fine i pray.”

Sherifatomololakolawole said:

“Walahi 👏👏👏. I don’t know why people are blaming him as if he hid his true character.”

Jetonam wrote:

“We appreciate you Daddy Freeze for always standing by the truth. I know most of people will not like this video for they may think you are supporting 2 Baaba.”

2baba speaks about Annie day before divorce announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba recently spoke about his estranged wife, Annie, at an event, just a day before he announced that they were getting a divorce.

Hours after 2baba announced his separation from Annie, a video of him at an event just a day before his announcement resurfaced online.

In the clip, the music star was performing at the 65th anniversary and mega reunion of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association (CAGSOSA) when he spoke to the crowd about Annie. What he said mixed feelings.

