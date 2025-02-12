Nigerian singer 2baba has revealed the new woman in his life after weeks of speculations following separation from wife Annie Idibia

Legit.ng reported that the African Queen hitmaker had been spotted in different locations with an Edo state lawmaker named Natasha Osawaru

In a new update, the music icon opened up on his intentions for Osawaru and spoke about his failed marriage with Annie, triggering massive hot takes online

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has caused a stir on social media as he reveals his romantic involvement with Edo State politician Natasha Osawaru.

The revelation comes on the heels of his recent separation from wife and long-time lover Annie Idibia, with the musician expressing a wish to continue his relationship with Osawaru.

Speculation about their relationship has been trending on the internet after videos spotted 2Baba and the politician in different locations.

In a now-deleted video post, the caption read:

“To Whom It May kwansighn. #I don yarn my truth. Feel free to continue alleging. We shall all be alright,” he dismissed false narratives and defended Osawaru, stating she played no role in his separation from Annie.

In the video, he said in part, “Allegedly, I have been seeing so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted. Yes, I posted what I posted.

“Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker.

“She is a young brilliant amazing woman and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage.

“Yes I love her, she is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her.”

Watch his video below:

2baba's relationship triggers many online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

egooyibo said:

"Who else saw through the shade the lady holding the phone with her short."

egooyibow wrote:

"Na the Natasha office you dey do this video cos I don’t understand this rumpled lemon and white flag beside you."

umpinher said:

"This one has been using marriage, different baby mamas and divorce to disturb the whole Nigeria for over twenty years... Haba!.. na wa Oo. Let 2025 be sane abeg. Carry your marriage go abeg."

Zantin saud:

"Another Judy Austin sister.!!! Natasha! You for quick iron the flag nah before making him do the video. We know say he Dey with you, but respect our flag 🇳🇬"

gift_ugom wrote:

"Wahala No dey finish ooo. But wait ooooo how some women dey find it so easy to jump into this kind marriage ? Like—- few days or months a man divorces his wife 😮another one Don agree to marry him. Some women get mind ooo. Is this as a result of scarcity of husband or true love ."

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo state assembly

In a previous report, The Nigerian iconic singer caught the attention of many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

The artist, who announced his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, has been accused online of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly this morning, February 10.

