Pep Guardiola was seen chatting with several Crystal Palace players after Manchester City’s victory

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace in a crucial Premier League title decider at Selhurst Park

Manchester City need the Eagles to take points off the Gunners to keep title hopes alive

Pep Guardiola sparked fresh Premier League title drama after he was seen speaking with several Crystal Palace players following Manchester City’s important victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The City manager appeared relaxed and cheerful after watching his side cruise to a comfortable 3-0 win over the Eagles on Wednesday night.

Antoine Semenyo and Manchester City celebrate scoring their first goal against Crystal Palace. Photo: Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo, Omar Marmoush and Savinho all found the net as Manchester City reduced Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table to just two points with two matches remaining.

However, attention quickly shifted away from the result after Guardiola was spotted holding conversations with multiple Palace stars after full-time.

Guardiola chats with Palace players

According to The Mirror, television cameras captured the Spaniard speaking with Jefferson Lerma, Maxence Lacroix and Adam Wharton moments after the final whistle.

The interactions immediately triggered speculation among fans and pundits, with some joking that Guardiola was encouraging Crystal Palace to help Manchester City in the title race.

Arsenal are scheduled to face Palace in their final league match of the season at Selhurst Park in what could become the defining game in the title race.

Manchester City may need Oliver Glasner’s side to take points off the Gunners if they are to retain their Premier League crown.

Sky Sports pundits joked during the broadcast that Guardiola appeared to be “giving instructions” to the Palace players ahead of their clash against Arsenal.

Although the conversations seemed friendly, the timing of the exchange quickly became a major talking point online.

Palace could rotate squad before Arsenal game

Crystal Palace still have a Europa Conference League final later this month, raising questions over whether Glasner could rotate his squad during the closing stages of the season.

According to Sky Sports, there has been growing speculation that Palace may rest key players to avoid injuries before the European final.

Despite those rumours, the Eagles still fielded a strong side against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Glasner recently defended the possibility of squad rotation, insisting no team should be blamed for influencing the title race late in the season.

“To be honest, if somebody criticises me, it would be nonsense,” Glasner said.

“It’s just the last game but there are 37 games played before.”

“That means if another team on matchday 25 rotated against City or Arsenal, they affected the title race as well.”

Oliver Glasner and Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Photo: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola refuses to focus on Arsenal

Despite the pressure surrounding the title race, Guardiola insisted Manchester City can only focus on winning their remaining matches.

The City boss admitted Arsenal still control their own destiny heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

“It depends on them,” Guardiola said.

“If they win two games, nothing to do, nothing to talk.”

“All we can be is in there just in case.”

Manchester City now face a difficult schedule that includes an FA Cup final against Chelsea before league matches against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

Guardiola also acknowledged the physical and mental fatigue affecting his squad during the intense run-in.

“But it's not just FA Cup final, it's Bournemouth three days after,” he added.

“So travel to London, they will be at home with wife and kids, so fatigue, fatigue.”

Arsenal remain favourites for title

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta’s supercomputer still gives Mikel Arteta’s side an 86.54 per cent chance of winning the title for the first time since 2004 despite City’s relentless pursuit.

Manchester City were handed only a 13.46 per cent probability of overtaking the Gunners in the closing weeks of the season. However, Guardiola’s side have built a reputation for late title surges over the years and will continue hoping Arsenal slip up before the campaign ends.

Source: Legit.ng