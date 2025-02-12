Nigerian singer 2baba has continued to speak on his new relationship with politician, Natasha Osawaru

In an Instagram post, the music star described her as his life and told Nigerians to beg her to marry him

2baba’s public declaration of love and affection for Natasha raised mixed feelings among several social media users

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba has expressed interest in getting married to his new girlfriend, Natasha Osawaru, on social media.

Shortly after the music star posted a video publicly announcing that they were in a relationship, he shared a subsequent post about marriage.

According to 2baba, who was married to his ex-wife, Annie Idibia, for almost 12 years, Natasha is his world now.

Nigerians react as 2baba shares plan to marry Natasha Osawaru Igbinedion. Photos: @official2baba

Not stopping there, the former Plantashun Boiz star told Nigerians to help him beg Natasha to marry him. 2baba wrote:

“Now this is my world. Make una help me beg am to marry me.”

See a screenshot of 2baba’s deleted post below:

Reactions as 2baba calls Natasha his world

2baba’s public declaration of love and commitment to Natasha Osawaru soon spread on social media, raising mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about the singer’s newfound romance:

Mz_harcourt said:

“If no be forced marriage. You got so many kids already ,wetin you wan go do for the marriage now? All the best oo.”

Aromapely said:

“Natasha what did you add in your stew 😂.”

_mz.orafere_ wrote:

“Una sure say no be the wrong person dey rehab?😂”

Iamoriginal1 said:

“My little advice, no ever put mouth for relationship or marriage matter...Na dem know wetin dem dey face inside.”

Theanikeadhey said:

“This man can’t be normal 😂.”

Queenjayhair wrote:

“I just wana give Annie a big tight hug right now !!”

Gracecharles3637 wrote:

“He has a type, her head twitching game is up there too.”

Ritaberry_desserts commented:

“Yul ran so that 2Baba could fly. Nawa!”

Queenmedulla_ said:

“May we not marry someone that will disgrace us on social media.”

Queenjayhair said:

“Mehn this is crazzzyyyyy ohhhh 😢😢 This 2face falls in love every decade.”

Itisugochukwu wrote:

“Na you and Annie suppose Dey inside that Rehab together 😂.”

2baba makes surprise appearance at Edo state assembly

In a previous report, The Nigerian iconic singer, 2baba, caught the attention of many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

The artist, who announced his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, has been accused online of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly this morning, February 10.

