Oba Femi has shared what Pastor Femi Paul and his congregation did for him before he left Nigeria to pursue his career

He spoke about how he and his father were in a long-standing rift and the advice that helped him stay focused during that period

His comments about the cleric sparked reactions among fans of the wrestler and Christians alike

Nigerian-born wrestler Oba Femi, whose real name is Isaac Odugbesan, has spoken about his experience with the founder of Grace Assembly, Pastor Femi Paul, before relocating to the United States to pursue his wrestling career.

While granting an interview, Oba Femi revealed that members of the Grace Assembly congregation contributed money to support his relocation and help him pursue his dreams.

Reactions as Oba Femi opens up on what Pastor Femi Paul did to his career. Photo credit@obafemi/@femipaul

Source: Instagram

Sharing more, he stated that the church’s lead pastor, Femi Paul, was a huge inspiration to him.

Oba Femi speaks about Femi Paul

The wrestler also disclosed that when tension was building between him and his father, the cleric gave him advice that helped shape his life over the years.

According to him, Pastor Femi Paul taught him the importance of respecting his father, a lesson he made sure to follow.

Oba Femi added that his life turned out the way it did because his parents constantly spoke positively about him.

Oba Femi speaks about his parents and his church. Photo credit@obafemi

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Oba Femi’s revelation

Reacting to the interview, fans of the wrestler said many people might ignore his comments now, but would criticise the church and clergy once he starts donating money publicly.

Some also pointed out that Rema once spoke positively about the church he attended before becoming famous because of the support he received there.

Others praised Pastor Femi Paul and shared personal testimonies of how the cleric came through for them during difficult moments.

Here is the X video below:

What fans said about Oba Femi's video

Here are comments below:

@Homiebishop reacted:

"Tomorrow, if he supports the church with millions of dollars, anti-church people will ask how the church or the pastor got their money."

@Colinsuba wrote:

"In 2023, I had challenges with my business. My friend Patrick suggested that we go and see someone. We spent only about 20 minutes with Pastor Femi Paul at Oregun, Ikeja, and the rest is history. Have a pastor who helps you navigate life’s challenges. There is a reason for it."

@Chike R3 shared:

"He didn’t forget his roots. Nice one, Oba Femi, and thanks to Pastor Femi Paul and all of Grace Assembly."

@Excelmonifade commented:

"Someone is saying something about his pastor and church now, those anti-church guys will not say anything now. But the moment he donates money now, there will be outrage. May God continue to strengthen you bro. I love testimony like this."

Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar

Legit.ng had reported that Isaac Odugbesan, popularly known as Oba Femi, wrote his name in the history books of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Oba Femi took out superstar and veteran Brock Lesnar in five minutes at WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, April 19.

Many reacted to the exploits of the former NUGA champions since joining the industry.

Source: Legit.ng