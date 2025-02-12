Singer 2baba’s acclaimed new girlfriend, Natasha Igbinedion Osawaru is making headlines over her new video

The Edo state politician shared a clip online but her mannerisms in the video drew the attention of several netizens

Many social media users likened Natasha’s behaviour to that of 2baba’s ex-wife, Annie Idibia, claiming that she was twitching

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2baba’s new girlfriend, Natasha Igbinedion Osawaru, has been likened to Annie Idibia over her mannerisms.

Days before 2baba publicly announced his relationship with the Edo state politician, Natasha had taken to her Instagram page to share a video about her plan to pay for JAMB registration forms for 150 students.

However, what stood out from the clip was how Natasha seemed to be behaving.

Nigerians compare 2baba's new girlfriend Natasha to Annie over video. Photos: @official2baba, @annieidibia1, @honorableosawaru

Source: Instagram

The young politician, who was dressed in a dark green jalab and headscarf with thick black sunglasses, moved her head to the side from time to time as she spoke in the video.

Several social media users seemed to draw a connection between her movements in the clip to that of 2baba’s ex-wife, Annie Idibia. Recall that Annie was trailed by claims of her being a substance user.

Celebrity blogger, Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK) also claimed that the Nollywood actress was in rehab and being cared for by friends.

See Natasha Igbinedion Osawaru’s video below:

Nigerians react to 2baba’s girlfriend Natasha’s video

The video of 2baba’s acclaimed new girlfriend, Natasha addressing Nigerians made the rounds and raised comparisons with the singer’s ex-wife, Annie Idibia. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Madame_abbey said:

“He likes his women with sko sko 😂😂.”

Marvy_ogb said:

“Tuface has a thing for black women that twitches 😂😂.”

Fashiondiarywithbanky wrote:

“This one she’s twitching like Annie, hope he never start to dey mix your drinks 😂.”

_dee__deee said:

“So far as I am concerned she’s giving us clue they are together and she made him do the video, he posted a video and she posted a video same flag wow wonderful content creator couple 😂😂😂😂😂 Benin una strong ohhhhhh I fear who na fear this girl ohhhh 😂.”

Jasmine_precious wrote:

“She’s twitching like Annie, I hope the internet maintains the same energy.”

__jhennyy said:

“They literally all have the same symptoms,na wa o.”

Peach6316 wrote:

“To be honest, this one dey rattle like Annie too. 🙆🏾‍♀️”

Theladyhost__ivydee said:

“She twitches too?! Ha, be like malfunctioning women are oga’s type😑.”

Absu_villa wrote:

“This woman doesn’t look healthy to me. Her mannerisms remind me vividly of that late Dr Anu the BBL doctor.”

Gab.zollar commented:

“This is really disheartening. The public Tuface is an outright opposite of the one behind the camera. The lady here is gone! I hope Tuface is not a ganja groomer.”

2baba shares plan to marry Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba expressed interest in getting married to his new girlfriend, Natasha Osawaru, on social media.

According to 2baba, who was married to his ex-wife, Annie Idibia, for almost 12 years, Natasha is his world now.

Not stopping there, the former Plantashun Boiz star told Nigerians to help him beg Natasha to marry him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng