A Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram mourning the demise of the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo

She recalled the messages that she sent to the veteran actor before it was announced that he had died of cancer

Social media users have been taking turns to grieve over the unexpected demise of the Nollywood star

A Nigerian lady took to Instagram to express profound sorrow following the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

She expressed deep grief as she lamented the loss of the actor, whose death was recently made public.

Lady emotional as she shares the messages she sent to Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: @TheBusayoofLagos, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady posts messages to Alexx Ekubo

The lady, who posted under the Instagram handle @TheBusayoofLagos, described the actor in affectionate terms.

She recalled the messages she had sent him prior to the announcement that he had died after a battle with cancer.

The content of those messages revealed her personal connection and admiration for him, though she had never met him in person.

Her words conveyed warmth, well wishes, and a sense of closeness that she had felt from following his public presence.

In her post, she explained that she had reached out to tell him how much she valued his work and personality.

She mentioned missing his activity online and expressed hope that he was at peace wherever he might be.

The message included prayers for his continued safety and blessings, as well as hopes that opportunities would keep opening for him.

She closed with an expression of strong affection, using the name by which he was known to his supporters.

Lady recalls the messages she sent to Alexx Ekubo checking on him. Photo credit: @TheBusayoofLagos, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The message read:

"Hi Alex. My name is Lydia and I'm one of your favourite fans ever. I just wanted to say that I miss seeing you online and I hope that you're doing good wherever you are. I pray that God's protection will forever be with you. May God continue to bless you and may doors open for you IJN. Love you so much Ikuku."

Following the actor’s death, she shared both her earlier messages and a fresh statement about how his passing had affected her.

She admitted that the news had been difficult to accept, and wondered how someone she had never encountered could leave such a strong emotional impact.

She reflected on his character, noting that his lightheartedness, sense of humour, and energy had always seemed authentic to her.

She concluded her post with a farewell, wishing him peaceful rest.

In her words:

"My Alex! My Chief Ikuku!! I still can’t believe you’re gone. It’s crazy how someone I never met could leave such a heavy feeling in my heart. Your light, your humor, your energy. It all felt so genuine. Rest easy."

Nigerians mourn death of Alexx Ekubo

Nigerians have been taking turns to mourn the late actor's demise.

@Solace said:

"He is just too real, too Pure, too honest for the world to believe and accept."

@Mmadu Deborah uchenna said:

"He said an if I like someone I like that person and is not about sexx, what man."

@JAH'SGOODNESS said:

"Yesterday, i and my colleague were asking ourselves about this mister Alex Ekubo and Jerry Williams."

@Wahala calm girl added:

"God pls forgive and have mercy on him, the same mercy of you God you put on me."

See the post below:

Medical doctor opens up about struggles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian doctor lamented his poor income after 10 years in the medical profession, saying he struggled financially.

He recounted how his old Honda Accord broke down in Abeokuta while young men in a Lexus mocked him.

Source: Legit.ng