Singer Chike and Sandra, Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, have both shared the same video on their Instagram story

This comes amid claims that they are now an item, with rumours suggesting she is deeply involved in an alleged affair

The lyrics of the song sparked buzz online, with fans asking questions about the speculation

Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and Nigerian singer Chike have continued to trend amid rumours that they are having an affair.

A few days ago, social media buzzed with claims that the two were romantically involved and deeply in love.

Reactions as Chike, Frank Edoho’s ex-wife repost Same video on IG story amid rumour. Photo credit@vivabela_design/@officialchike/@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

Edoho later reacted, confirming that he had parted ways with Sandra and that their divorce proceedings were already in court.

In a post making the rounds online, Chike and Sandra were said to have reposted the same song, You’re the Closest to Heaven by Austrian singer Dean Lewis.

Checks by Legit.ng also revealed that they both shared the same song on their Instagram stories, as claimed in the viral post.

The song, which carries romantic lyrics, speaks about not wanting to be apart from a loved one and being consumed by each other’s presence.

Chike, Frank Edoho’s ex-wife continue to trend amid romance rumour. Photo credit@officialchike/@vivabella_design

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Sandra and Chike’s posts

Reacting to the development, fans joked about the situation and hailed singer Chike as the “boss of the booless.” Some alleged that the singer had “taken” the wife of the “king of malice.”

Others stated that Frank Edoho should not be upset, as it appeared Sandra and Chike were genuinely in love.

Recall that Sandra had earlier broken her silence in a lengthy Instagram post, where she stated that she was free to date anyone she wished.

According to her, alleged infidelity, abuse, and misappropriation of funds were among the reasons she filed for divorce from the media consultant. She also made several other allegations against him.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Sandra and Chike's post

Fans reacted to the post about the alleged lovers as they hailed them. Here are comments below:

@a__anniee shared:

"Olololo, so lucky to be born in this generation, I would have missed all the drama."

@iameniolamyde wrote:

"King of romance don collect king of malice wife. Boo of the booless indeed!"

@otorroseline shared:

"These two are in love, make the husband no vex."

@tinacharlez reacted:

"When Chike said he’s the Boo of the Boo-Less, men thought it was meme."

@ fdbanky01 commented:

"Who wants to go home where the king of malice lives?"

@miles_thabushmxn wrote:

"Imagine your wife being the air another man breathes."

Frank Edoho's old video trends

Legit.ng had reported that an old video of Frank Edoho as a guest of skit maker Isbea U had surfaced online amid his marriage crisis.

The media consultant had confirmed that his second marriage had broken down, stating that he had kept quiet about it for almost two years.

He said that cheating was in the DNA of men, but his stance did not go down well with some users, with one person dragging him and making fun of his current marital situation.

Source: Legit.ng