Foluke Daramola has obtained her N10 million expression of interest and nomination forms under the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The film star is eyeing the seat for Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1, promising to be focused on the welfare of hardworking Nigerians

Her entry comes amidst a surge of entertainers, including Cubana Chief Priest and Zubby Michael, picking up forms to contest for legislative seats

Veteran Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has obtained her nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives.

The actress, who had earlier hinted at her political ambition, shared photos of herself proudly holding the forms in a recent Facebook post.

Foluke Daramola is seeking to represent Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Foluke Daramola obtains her N10 million expression of interest and nomination forms under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photos: Foluke Daramola.

Source: Instagram

In one of her posts, the actress addressed residents of Oshodi-Isolo while speaking passionately about service, ambition, and development.

According to her, weekends should not just be for resting but also for reflecting and preparing for greater goals.

“As your servant and potential aspirant for the House of Representatives, Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency 1, I lift you up in prayers,” she wrote.

The actress, whose second marriage recently crashed, also promised to support policies that would improve the welfare of workers and ordinary Nigerians if elected into office.

“Together, we will build a stronger, better Oshodi,” she added.

Foluke Daramola began her acting career in 1998 and has remained one of the familiar faces in Nollywood over the years.

Interestingly, her entry into politics comes at a time when more Nigerian celebrities are openly declaring political ambitions.

Recently, socialite Cubana Chief Priest announced his intention to contest for a federal constituency seat in Imo State under the APC.

Actor Zubby Michael also declared interest in contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Read Foluke Daramola's post below

Reactions trail Foluke Daramola's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Omo Adebayo noted:

"I always admire your spirit of competitiveness. We did it in Obafemi Awolowo University when you contested and emerged at the Social Director of the Students' Union. I am also behind you on this and wish you great success. All Great Ife in her constituency, please, fall in."

Oladejo Johnson

"Nawa o na everybody dem dey give dis form abi? Is like they are giving it free, I will soon go nd collect my own too. Pls APC am coming oooo. Yeye people"

Musa Olasunbo Ibikunle

"Make you no do like Kayode Salako wey win and got intimidated and left the position"

Yeni Kuti speaks on Foluke Daromola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yeni Kuti shared her thoughts after actress Foluke Daramola called out youths on social media for being disrespectful.

The Nollywood film star had taken to her page to note that Nigerian youths have lost their values in how they disrespect elders. Yeni, in a reaction, recounted how the actress was rude to her years ago.

Source: Legit.ng