Nigerian music icon 2baba made waves following his recent outing in the middle of his marriage crisis with Annie Iidibia

Rumours have been spreading like wildfire, accusing the musician of being romantically involved with a House of Assembly member

A recent video taken on the morning of February 10, captured the African Queen crooner in a meeting reportedly happening at the Edo state assembly

Nigerian iconic singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has caught the attention of many online with his appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

The artist, who announced his split from his wife and mother of two of his children last month, has been accused online of dating an Edo state politician.

In what appears to be confirmation of the rumour, the music icon was spotted at the Edo state assembly this morning, February 10.

In a viral video, 2baba was seen taking his seat at the assembly as fans flocked to watch the singer and take pictures.

Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba was spotted with a mystery lady only days after announcing his divorce from Annie.

In the video, 2baba appeared to be leaving the nightclub with the lady as he cosily held her around her waist. This clip triggered speculations of him moving on swiftly from Annie.

Several netizens reacted to the video of 2baba and the mystery lady, including media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze. On his Instagram page, the former on-air-personality shared what he felt about the matter.

According to Daddy Freeze, 2baba has remained constant and always shown people his true self because he was with women before his marriage to Annie and during the marriage. The media personality asked why people expected him to act like a priest after publicly announcing that he was no longer married to his wife.

A few days after that a video circulated online showing a lady with the singer and his kids as they had some quality time together on board a yacht.

The video shared by a gossip blog Cutie Juls showed 2Baba with his kids from Annie, his babymamas Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Adeoye.

2baba speaks about Annie before divorce announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba recently spoke about his estranged wife, Annie, at an event, just a day before he announced that they were getting a divorce.

Hours after 2baba announced his separation from Annie, a video of him at an event just a day before his announcement resurfaced online.

In the clip, the music star was performing at the 65th anniversary and mega reunion of Christ Apostolic Grammar School Old Students Association (CAGSOSA) when he spoke to the crowd about Annie.

