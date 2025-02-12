Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba, has taken to social media to confirm his intention to get married to a young Edo politician, Natasha Osawaru

Earlier on Monday, February 10, Tuface made a sudden appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly, a development that generated controversies on social media

While Tuface has announced the break up of his 12 years of marriage with Annie, quick facts have emerged about his new lover, Natasha

Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba, has confirmed his relationship with and plans to get married to Natasha Osawaru, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

On Monday, February 10, the Nigerian music legend made a surprise appearance at the Edo State House of Assembly. The development generated controversies on social media amid his ongoing saga from his earlier wife, Annie.

Things to know about Natasha Osawaru, the new lover of 2Baba Photo Credit: @dammiedammie35

Source: Twitter

Shortly after the music star posted a video publicly announcing that they were in a relationship, he shared a subsequent post about marriage. According to 2baba, who was married to his ex-wife, Annie Idibia, for almost 12 years, Natasha is his world now.

TuFace urged Nigerians to beg Natasha to marry him

Not stopping there, the former Plantashun Boiz star told Nigerians to help him beg Natasha to marry him. 2baba wrote: “Now this is my world. Make una help me beg am to marry me.”

See his post here:

Who is Natasha Osawaru?

Natasha, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is the granddaughter of the billionaire, Gabriel Igbinedion. She is often referred to as Honourable Natasha.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Edo politician comes from the Egor Local Government Area of Edo state, Southern Nigeria.

She was born on November 14, 1994. She will be 31 years old by 2025.

Currently, she is the deputy majority leader of the Edo State House of Assembly. She is representing Egor Constituency.

She is a graduate of law from Igbinedion University and holds a Master's degree in Film Production from Full Sail University United States.

Before joining politics, she was been an advocate for youth and women's development.

Natasha has also focused her energy on policies that will promote economic growth, infrastructural development and social welfare for the people of Edo and Nigeria.

Ladu shares the reason 2Baba divorced Annie

A lady has said there is a reason behind 2Baba's romance with a member of the Edo State House of Assembly. The rumour mills on social media were awakened again after singer, Innocent Idibia was seen at the Edo State House of Assembly.

But Nigerians on social media have been trying to make sense of the development. One of them, Chantal Channel Fam said the reason behind 2Baba's new relationship was that he was looking for a political position. Chantal wondered why 2Baba was following a woman to work, insisting there was another reason behind it.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Chantal said:

"Wow! So na 2Face come be this one wey dey e;scort woman dey go work? I first talk am say 2Face dey find position for politics na him make am say him wan leave him woman."

Shantal said women should not stay with a cheating man as that wouldn't guarantee that the men would stay.

She said:

"Women if they tell you say na women wey accept cheating man dey enjoy him later, na scam oh. Value yourself. Don't go for less. If they can't stay with you alone, let them go."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng