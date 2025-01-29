Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM1) sparked outrage among Nigerian Islamic scholars after using the Yoruba slang "ganusi" during his mother’s fidau

The entertainer used the word to describe what the clerics would do when they show up for his mother's Fidau prayer

Despite calls for an apology from prominent clerics like Shaykh Onikijipa, KWAM1 refused, leading to a heated social media debate

The Nigerian social media space has been set ablaze in recent days following a controversial incident involving veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM1, and a section of Nigerian Islamic scholars.

The issue, which stems from a seemingly innocuous Yoruba slang word, "ganusi," has sparked a heated debate about respect, religious sensitivity, and the intersection of culture and faith.

Singer Wasiu Ayinde loses mother

The controversy began during the Fidau (Islamic concluding burial prayers) for KWAM1’s mother, who passed away a few weeks ago.

The event, held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, was attended by prominent Islamic clerics, state governors, dignitaries, and well-wishers, even President Tinubu personally phoned the bereaved to offer his condolences.

Also among the attendees was the respected Mufti of Ilorin Emirate, Shaykh Sulaiman Faruq Onikijipa, who led the religious proceedings.

In a video that later went viral, KWAM1 was seen explaining the arrangements for the post-burial events. During the casual conversation, K1, most probably unaware he was being recorded, used the Yoruba street word "ganusi" to describe how the Alfas (Islamic clerics) would be accommodated.

The word, which loosely translates to "positioning their mouths wide open in anticipation of something," was interpreted by many as derogatory, implying that the clerics were beggars or individuals driven by material gain.

Video goes viral as reactions follow immediately

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism from Islamic scholars, particularly those affiliated with the Sufi tradition that were present at the event.

Shaykh Onikijipa addressed the issue publicly. He called KWAM1’s attention to the video and asked him to apologize for the perceived insult. However, KWAM1 refused, asserting that an apology would be an admission of guilt.

He denied any intention to disrespect the clerics and urged Shaykh Onikijipa to proceed with the religious proceedings.

This defiant response further fueled the outrage, with many Sufi scholars taking to social media to express their displeasure.

One of the most vocal critics was the GenZ-styled millennial cleric Al-Baarizy, who issued a seven-day ultimatum for KWAM1 to tender an unreserved apology. Others expressed even harsher sentiments.

This incident isn’t the first time KWAM1 has clashed with Islamic clerics.

A similar dispute occurred during the Fidau ceremony of fellow Fuji artist Saheed Osupa’s mother. At that time, KWAM1 was accused of interfering with the monetary donations traditionally given to Alfas.

Such donations are customary during ceremonies in southern Nigeria, where clerics often leave with substantial financial gifts.

Given this history, KWAM1’s comments during his mother’s burial were seen as part of a pattern of perceived disrespect.

Sunni scholars fault clerics

The controversy has also highlighted the ongoing tensions between Sufi and Sunni Islamic scholars in the Southwest.

Sunni scholars, who are generally opposed to elaborate Fidau ceremonies and musical performances, have used the incident to criticize their Sufi counterparts.

They argue that the disrespect faced by the Sufi clerics is a consequence of deviating from what they consider "pristine Islamic teachings."

On the other hand, Sufi scholars have defended their practices, noting the cultural and spiritual significance of fidau ceremonies in Yoruba Muslim communities.

Role of Shaykh Onikijipa

Shaykh Onikijipa, a highly respected figure in the Sufi community, has found himself at the center of the controversy.

In his defense, he explained that his presence at KWAM1’s mother’s fidau was a gesture of reciprocity. He revealed that KWAM1 had recently attended the wedding of one of his daughters shortly after burying his own mother, despite being in mourning.

However, Sunni scholars have dismissed this explanation as weak at best, arguing that personal relationships should not overshadow matters of religious principle.

Ustadh Sanusi Lafiagi (PhD) weighs in

Amid the uproar, with Ustadh Sanusi Lafiagi, a Senior Lecturer at Al-Hikmah University and a respected Sunni scholar, offered a nuanced perspective on the issue.

Lafiagi posited that there is nothing harmful in the word used by the singer Wasiu Ayinde

In a detailed analysis, he argued that KWAM1’s use of "ganusi" was misunderstood and taken out of context.

The scholar said:

"Wasiu Ayinde spoke street slang freely because he was speaking with a friend. This is one of the dangers of recording personal conversations. Almost everyone speaks freely when in their comfort zone and say things they may not say in the public"

According to Lafiagi, KWAM1 was simply explaining the logistics of the post-burial events to a friend and did not intend to insult the clerics.

He also criticized the Alfas for their disproportionate reaction, pointing out their silence on more serious issues, such as the use of derogatory language against the companions of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Ganusians are overreacting - Lafiagi

Lafiagi also highlighted what he described as the hypocrisy of the "Ganusians" (those offended by the term "ganusi"). He noted that many of the same clerics who are now outraged had remained silent when more egregious insults were directed at Islamic figures.

For instance, he referenced a previous incident where a scholar referred to a companion of the Prophet as a "dedewure" (imbecile), a term far more offensive than "ganusi." Despite the gravity of this insult, the clerics now condemning KWAM1 had either remained silent or defended the scholar in question.

Tinubu commiserates with K`1 over mother's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had extended his heartfelt condolences to Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate following the death of his mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe.

The Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate received a personal condolence call from President Tinubu after the death of his beloved mother.

The conversation was shared online by KWAM 1 as President Tinubu prayed for him and wished him.

