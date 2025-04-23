Nigerian TikTok influencer Sandra Benede has refuted claims that she is the mother of singer Naira Marley’s kids

Recall that news broke on April 22, 2025, that Sandra admitted to birthing the twins after Peller questioned her on TikTok

In a new video, the curvy lady explained why she initially admitted to being their mother, igniting reactions online

Nigerian TikToker Sandra Benede has made headlines for the second time in days, and it concerns Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Sandra was live with her junior colleague, Peller, chit-chatting as usual, when he suddenly asked her about Naira Marley’s twins.

TikToker Sandra Benede denies she's Naira Marley's baby mama. Credit: @sadrabenede, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Sandra smiled so hard and could not deny the claims. She told Peller to stop exposing her private life.

During the live session, Peller had said:

"Let me tell you something, Naira Marley posted your daughters today. Sandra Benede has twins and didn’t tell anyone on social media. You kept it away from Jarvis and I despite the fact that we tell you everything about us. It’s a good thing, twins. They look so beautiful, their lips look like yours, their noses, everything."

A new video sighted by Legit.ng captured the moment Sandra addressed the claims, and maintained that the twin girls are not hers but naira's only. She noted that Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller says the craziest of things and that she was only playing along.

She ended her sentence with "I never born, see my small tommy."

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Sandra Benede's confession

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ExclusivBoss said:

"Na lie the werey don sell those pikin go use money do yansh she Dey lie 🤧."

@AyoThem said:

"Why mother go deny her pikin. Not even a cute kids like that. When no be say the kids ugly."

@stonedMF762 said:

"No be she be the mother ooo."

TikToker Sandra Benede denies she's Naira Marley's baby mama after Peller confirmed it. Credit: @sadrabenede, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

@omohs_pot said:

"Hmmm you two I don’t even no what to say self🙄."

@SMARTXX231 said:

"She swallow egg. Abi why her cheek be like that 😂😂😂."

@MkpoikankeF said:

"Highlight of this video was when Peller said make the children no do bbl o and she immediately rebuffed it. It shows she herself is not in support of woo these plastic."

@Balenciagapoppy said:

"Make unah stop to make this low budget BBL woman trend."

@Toskotee said:

"Now I think it's getting clearer why I just don't like this Sandra from onset. She's even ashamed to talk about her own kids publicly. Children wet you carry for 9 months oo."

@dreyoflaylay said:

"Which kind face this girl get😂."

Naira Marley celebrates his twin daughters’ birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian singer Naira Marley caught the attention of many with a video he shared celebrating the birthday of his twins.

The sensational clip captured the little girls dressed like their father with outfits they took from his wardrobe.

Naira was, however, overjoyed for the lives of his children and reassured them of his unending affection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng