Veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, aka K1 de Ultimate, has buried his mother amid tears

He was unconsolable as he wept over his beloved mother, who died at the age of 105, and has been laid to rest

In the video shared online, two of the singer's wives took turns to console him as they joined him to mourn his mum's passing

Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Mashal, aka K1 de Ultimate, was in a solemn mood as he laid his mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe, to rest.

K1's wives console him as he cries at his mum's burial. Image credit: @emiraltyafrica, @kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

The singer, who announced his mother's death on Saturday, January 18, 2025, buried his mother on the same day with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Some of his family members, friends, and associates were around him as he conducted the funeral rites of his aged mother, who passed away at 105.

K1's wives console him

A viral video from K1's mother's burial showed two of his wives seeking for his attention as they consoled him. While one of his wives Emmanuella cleaned his tears, another one Titi ensured that she was not left out.

As they took turns to console him, Emmanuella sat on his legs at the venue of the funeral, which caused a buzz on social media. Some people wondered why they brought their rivalry to such an event. Others simply made fun of the situation and pitted their tent with their preferred wife of the Fuji singer.

Watch K1's video in the link.

Reactions as K1 weeps at mum's burial

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as K1 gets consoled by his wives during his mother's burial below:

@divineebiesuwa:

"Awww I love KI so much, Nothing like a mother no matter how old they her.In his vulnerability he still as Alfatia to sit on his other leg but Fathia is a very matured woman."

@apoll_abug:

"Titi left the knees for Nuella...Titi gets the game she no get problem."

@honeydee_kiddiescollections:

"Haaaa wahala. Aunty Emmanuella no wan gree for iya Anjola. She born for him so she get right too o."

@bobbywales07:

"Why she come sit for him leg, I don’t understand. Some women shaa."

@apoll_abug:

"Please let us watch it again, even after Nuella sat,Wasiu was still pleading with Titi to seat on his other side. Actually, K1 asked Titi first before nuella pushed to do it. Nuella, no be by force we know where love lives here. Affectionate couple #1 Naija is Titi and Wasiu."

@oluwa_fayegbami:

"I luv how Titi behave to her husband over there. She no gree fir anybody not even Nuella abi wetin she called herself. I love Titi jare."

@beebeeclothings:

"Polygamous wahala."

@omotowunmi_28:

"Una still dey do rivalry for burial. Wahala. Rest in peace, ma."

Tinubu commiserates with K`1 over mother's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had extended his heartfelt condolences to Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate following the death of his mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe.

The Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate received a personal condolence call from President Tinubu after the death of his beloved mother.

The conversation was shared online by KWAM 1 as President Tinubu prayed for him and wished him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng