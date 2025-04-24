Videos from billionaire Obi Jackson's lavish wedding in Okija, Anambra state, have continued to emerge online

A clip trending online captured the presence of Yoruba monarch, the Ooni of Ife, at the event

Mixed reactions have, however, trailed Ooni's presence as some netizens queried his absence at Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding in Lagos

Billionaire Obi Jackson's daughter's wedding in Anambra has continued to gain attention, with Yoruba monarch Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan, further stirring reactions.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kego2025 caught attention on social media after a viral video captured the opulent entrance of a couple at their traditional wedding.

Ooni of Ife spotted at billionaire Obi Jackson’s daughter’s wedding in Anambra. Credit: itspriscy/kenesgloww/Facebook/live_eventswithruthie

Source: Instagram

The video, which earned the admiration from Nigerians at home and abroad, marked the union of Kene, daughter of billionaire businessman Obi Jackson, and the son of industrial magnate Emma Bishop Okonkwo.

A viral video showed the groom’s grand entrance dressed in elaborate traditional regalia, with a lion’s head on his shoulder.

Another video captured the bride arriving in a gold throne.

Reactions trail Ooni of Ife's presence

The Yoruba monarch was captured in the wedding hall, exchanging pleasantries with the bride and some family members.

His presence has, however, sparked reactions, as some netizens queried his absence at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's traditional wedding in Lagos.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo shared a video showing the moment she, Priscilla and Chioma Goodhair visited the Ooni to present her daughter's wedding IV to him.

While the traditional ruler didn't attend the wedding, his queen and a representative were present on his behalf.

The video of Ooni of Ife at billionaire Obi Jackson's wedding below:

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens berating the Ooni of Ife for attending the celebration of love. Read the comments below:

Emem Dik said:

"LEVELS. JP 2025 ooni sent one of his wife's to represent but came in person to this one. LEVELS."

Yemitoyese Ayinde

"Ooni should be cautioned......he is making himself so cheap in the name of socialization. A great monarch of his hierarchy shouldn't be seen in every social gatherings."

Engr Omojevwe Oghenebore Diamond said:

"Why is it that u hardly see oba of benni outside his palace unlike other prominent kings in Nigeria?

Dharmzkhied Dharmzy wrote:

"This oba no dey stay for him palace ni."

Ife Sport Lovergirl said:

"This wedding is for the high and mighty o, omo Igbos wedding no dey too groove like yorubas, just leave partying for those folks."

Kbjonson-Luxury Kolapo wrote:

"Our one and only ceremonial king in yoruba land."

Akanbi Waheed Olayiwola said:

"Ooni must attend my wedding too oooo na by force he must attend."

Israel Ajayi said:

"The serial royal master of ceremony. Missing in action at Iyabo Ojo bash. IG."

Victorkelly Isaac reacted:

"But did he attend Pricilla’s wedding? Because I saw a video where iyabo and daughter went to invite him."

Ooni performs for his daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ooni of Ife celebrated his daughter Princess Adewamiwa's eighteenth birthday specially.

The king posted beautiful pictures of the celebrant along with a heartfelt message.

A viral video showed the Ooni singing and praying for his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng