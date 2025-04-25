A video has captured late Mohbad's son, Liam, dancing with his father's mother to the late singer's music

The little boy had stepped out with his mother and grandmother, they were later seen have a fun time while dancing

Fans were impressed with the little boy's moves, they showered prayer on him and praised his grandmother

Liam, son of late Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has continued to warm the hearts of his father's fans anytime his video surfaces online.

In a trending clip, the little boy who was Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's little groom was seen dancing to his late father's song, 'All my Boys Sha Pro Pro'.

The little boy with his mother and paternal grandmother had stepped out, and he decided to have fun by dancing when one of his father's song was playing.

Liam gave some lovely dance moves as his mother was trying to cheer him on.

Liam's grandmother joins him

In the recording, Liam was joined by his late father's mother as they both danced joyfully to Mohbad's song.

The elderly woman tried to prevent him from falling off the stair where he was standing.

Recall that late Mohbad's mother and Liam have been sighted together on a few occasions before.

Liam was also seen recently in Iyabo Ojo's house playing football with Juma Jux and Priscilla after their wedding.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to video of Liam

Netizens have reacted to the video of Liam dancing with his mother to his late father's song. Here are comments below:

@iceydee6 reacted:

"A cub of a lion is also a lion."

@mizattah stated:

"Lil man has got dance moves for days."

@4nibwoy shared:

"Nobody can stop your shine ."

@only1_swaz commented:

"U people should take this guy off the media.... send him to better school, before some jobless ring light owners start saying sh!t again."

@don.wt shared:

"How the mum and wife listens to this boys song knowing he’s laying there in the morgue till date scares and baffles me honestly! This is too emotional."

@queen_snnowhenry commented:

"Dat looks like his grandma. Bless you, son."

@princess.ogunmokun reacted:

"Star boi, these kids grow so fast, may God keep him."

@blessedzolyhat said:

"Grandma quickly go secure her baby not to fall.God bless them. Lily U will continue to grow in wisdom, knowledge and understanding. May Mohbad rest in peace."

@miriamchizz shared:

"Same left hand thing with father."

Lady reacts to video of Mohbad's mother

Legit.ng had reported that a lady didn't spare late Mohbad's mother after she saw her in court for the corona inquest.

The elderly woman was discussing with some people when a lady called her attention and mocked her

The lady asked her if she was crying over her luggage or her son, however, Mohbad's mother just greeted her and turned to take her leave without replying the lady.

