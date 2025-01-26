Popular Fuji musician K1 De Ultimate has ignited debate after refusing to apologise to Islamic clerics over a remark he made during his late mother’s Fidau prayer

Legit.ng reported that K1 De Ultimate’s mother’s Fidau prayer, an important Islamic ritual in honour of the dead, took place on Friday, January 24, 2025

The uproar after a clip from the event surfaced showing K1 referring to some Islamic clerics with the term “Ganusi”

Popular Fuji artist King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, has refused to apologise to Islamic clerics (Alfas) for making a controversial comment during his late mother's Fidau prayer, which many found disrespectful.

In a footage of K1 preparing for his late mother's 8-day Fidau prayer, he used the phrase "Ganusi" to refer to certain Islamic clerics. Many construed the remark to mean that certain Alfas attend such rituals purely for financial gain.

The Fidau prayer, a key Islamic ceremony in memory of the departed, took place on Friday, January 24. It was attended by renowned celebrities and respected clerics, including Sheikh Faruq Onikijipa, who delivered a sermon.

During the sermon, Sheikh Onikijipa corrected and criticised K1's statement, demanding the musician to apologise to the Alfas.

However, K1 De Ultimate has remained adamant, refusing to apologise and claiming he has done nothing wrong. He contended that apologising implies recognising guilt, which he categorically denies.

Translating his words, he said:

“To admit guilt means saying, ‘Okay, don’t be angry.’ But there’s no reason for that because I have done nothing wrong. If you admit guilt, you are saying the accusations are true, which they are not.”

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that K1 buried his mother amid tears.

He was unconsolable as he wept over his beloved mother, who died at the age of 105, and has been laid to rest.

In the video shared online, two of the singer's wives took turns to console him as they joined him to mourn his mum's passing.

KWAM's video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng gathered the comments below:

olayiwola.i:

"I'm not sure this comment is really insulting or rude as that."

pells_glam:

"Nitori oro yii ni gbogbo yi shey GANUSI comment section yii."

j.o.oyegoke:

"He said nothing wrong, or probably the slang he used, but nothing wrong."

unlimited_mercy97:

"Nah this stubbornness make him and Wiz be friend."

jerry_wantor:

"Muslims don’t apologize for making comments about others, so he should not apologize."

ayinkeluv:

"Good for them, thank God the insult was hurled on them by him, imagine if he practised other religion."

paulinacricks:

"They deserve it, Atenuje awon alfa tii poju, and they full of sense of entitlement."

yemhen_:

"See a wealthy man how he is facing the panel and defending himself, the alfas not dare, recruit n manipulate members of their several mosques to start demeaning and covertly harassing and bullying Kwam 1...... for what he said or did not say..... This life, he good to get money, he get why."

Tinubu commiserates with K`1 over mother's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had extended his heartfelt condolences to Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate following the death of his mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe.

The Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate received a personal condolence call from President Tinubu after the death of his beloved mother.

The conversation was shared online by KWAM 1 as President Tinubu prayed for him and wished him.

