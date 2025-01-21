A Nigerian man has joined the Americans in celebrating the dawn of a new power in the United States

The man threw a party to felicitate the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who is the 47th leader of the superpower

He posted a video of the function on social media and it has garnered a lot of reactions from Nigerians

A Nigerian man, Ibrahim Mohammed, organized a celebratory gathering on Monday to mark the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

The event, captured in a video shared on TikTok by Jamilu Majia, showcased a jubilant crowd singing in Hausa and clapping in honor of the occasion.

Nigerians have criticised the organiser for what thy see an act that demeans the country. Image: TikTok/Jamilu Majia

Source: TikTok

Hausa man throws party for Trump's inauguration

The video, captioned “Congratulations Mr. President #Trump Inaugural Luncheon in Nigeria,” quickly gained attention online, sparking discussions about the global interest in American politics.

Participants at the event were seen dressed in traditional Hausa attire, surrounded by vibrant decorations and a prominent portrait of Trump.

The celebration featured traditional Nigerian cuisine, including jollof rice and suya, creating an atmosphere of festivity and cultural pride.

Nigerians react to video

Many have stormed the comment section of the post to register what they feel about the video post.

Some faulted the organisers for what they deem an unnecessary admittance of inferiority that maligns the image of Nigeria as a country than it glorifies the status of America.

Someone specifically pointed out that such demeaning acts can only be found by the northerners who, as he put it, are from being civilised.

Trump stops birthright citizenship

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Donald Trump had signed an executive order on his first full day in office to halt the practice of granting U.S. citizenship to children born on American soil to parents without legal status.

The executive action marks a significant shift in immigration policy and is part of a broader agenda to strengthen border security and crack down on illegal immigration.

Trump’s order seeks to reinterpret the 14th Amendment, which has long been understood to guarantee citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

Legal experts and civil rights groups have already signaled that the move will face swift legal challenges, arguing that the order oversteps presidential authority and contradicts the Constitution.

Trump Takes US Reins with Flurry of Executive Orders

Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump begins his first full day in office Tuesday, riding a wave of executive orders signed just hours after his inauguration on everything from immigration to the environment and culture wars.

After the pomp of his inauguration ceremony and stunning array of executive orders, the president's Tuesday begins with a more solemn event: a prayer service at the National Cathedral.

Source: Legit.ng