Veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall aka Kwam 1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother

However, only hours after the burial, the music star was seen teary-eyed while performing at a wedding

The video went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians

Legendary Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, was spotted performing at an event only hours after burying his mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe.

Recall that on Saturday, January 18, 2025, the music star lost his mother, and she was buried shortly after according to Islamic rites.

However, only hours after the deceased’s burial, her son, K1, was seen performing at the star-studded wedding celebration of Suaad and Yahaya at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Mixed reactions as KWAM 1 performs with teary eyes at wedding hours after burying his mother. Photos: @kc_k1deultimate, @emmanuellaeversmiling

Videos from his performance made the rounds, and the Fuji-musician was seen singing with teary eyes as he entertained the wedding guests on the same day he buried his mother.

See the emotional video below:

Reactions as K1 performs teary-eyed at wedding after burying mum

The video of K1’s emotional performance at a wedding only a few hours after burying his mother was met with mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them sympathised with the Fuji musician, others said he was already paid to sing at the party.

Read some of their comments below:

Adesope_shopsydoo:

“The show must go on.”

Geovanny_gdm:

“Big respect to the man! E no easy at all.”

fada_emmy:

“He collects money for show abi he no collect 😂.”

realolathomas:

“Egbon mi congratulations and my condolences to you and yours. Please remain strong. Ojo ajina sirawon. Love you Bro 😢😢.”

Beezkiddiesevents:

“This was me in 2021, lost my dad and I had an event, i kept my 💯 att the event, got home and was so teary😢. Truth is the brand has to keep moving.”

oluwashekemi__:

“Person wey don collect money for show… he has to show up regardless.”

toebee_bigfit:

“He could refund.... Wasiu Ayinde no small abeg plus everyone knew what happened to him today. Have you ever lost a loved one before? He performed because his strong and brave you guys needed to see me the day I lost my mum.”

Zeezdesigns:

“Wow! This man is so strong o . May Almighty continue to strengthen you . Ameen Ya'Allah.”

Olamilekan.a.ogunsola:

“I give it to you k1🙌🙌 Oloun a fori ji mama🙏.”

Tilapia_sabi:

“Ijebu Man with strong 💪 heart ♥️.”

thandy_charcoal:

“You are strong.”

tajfat6:

“Refund isn’t d issue bt the party 🎉 is already put in place before mama kpai suddenly.”

niyi_toks_stitches:

“Wow ! Man is so strong … eyin mama a da 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Timi_akyns:

“He is so strong 👏.”

agbaje_osha_:

“Business is Business 🔥🔥😁😂.”

iam_robert_scott:

“Walai he try o cos it’s not easy mehn.”

Ola_west:

“Life goes on regardless 💯.”

Oyemieweka:

“It takes a strong and professional man to be so committed to perform immediately after burying you mother. Well done.”

Officialsholaglamour:

“Hmnnn i remember when I lost my mum last year , I was performing on stage when I received the news 💔 but the show had to go on..crying inside and making ppl happy at the same time ..i😢 I cannever forget 25th of February.”

tajfat6:

“This man behind k1 don tay for k1 band members since the time of consolidation 1994.”

authenticmuy:

“You can’t understand except you are in entertainment/show biz! THE SHOW MUST GO ON! This happened to me when my father died! I was in between messing up the career of one producer then or suppressed the pains and keep filming ! I opted for the latter!”

zainabdebodun:

“Professionalism…. It takes a strong man to pull ds….. kudos oluwaye fuji….. e ku aseyinde.”

Hajia_bim:

“To all bad-mouthed people! Understand this, he did not collect a single dime to stage this performance for Sheikh Farouk Suleiman Onikijipa. It was done purely out of respect, humility and a deep sense of loyalty. If you truly grasp the meaning of destiny? you would honour him with the recognition he deserves instead of commenting otherwise. Take your flower Arabambi.”

busayooyewande:

“He has always been an emotional person, respect always.”

queen.abi0001:

“The show must go on!!! It’s called professionalism📌.”

olamilekanagboola:

“Mayegun of Yorubaland, energy is just too much. I am too surprised that you can do this few hours after Mama burial. Almighty Allah is your strength Alhaji K1.”

lilygucci670:

“E no easy 😢”

Officialahmadany:

“You are saying no refund, make una dey play, he’s performing for his Alfa, His Sheikh Daughter doing Nikkah and he has to honor the invite, this show K1 might not even collect money to come and perform 😂.”

herlowole:

“Ds man too like money.”

real.ayoka:

“The show must go on.”

dady_made:

“Omo! This man and money! Can't you just give your mum the last respect she deserves and cancel this occasion??”

ymixoo2:

“Omo this man still dey hustle ooo. From ijebuode to VI again? Ha😮.”

Prince_kayofficial:

“@woliagba_ayoajewole has done same thing bfr ... his own even worse . He has d body of his pikin inside car and still come up stage to cracks ppl to laugh ... sometimes these celebrities dey try ... ❤️.”

dapson_mohammed:

“Dis man like money sha u can't even give ur mum last respect today.”

Tinubu commiserates with K`1 over mother's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had extended his heartfelt condolences to Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate following the death of his mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe.

The Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate received a personal condolence call from President Tinubu after the death of his beloved mother.

The conversation was shared online by KWAM 1 as President Tinubu prayed for him and wished him.

