President Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate following the death of his mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe, on Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate received a personal condolence call from President Tinubu after the death of his beloved mother

The conversation was shared online by KWAM 1 as President Tinubu prayed for him and wished him well

On Saturday, January 18, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reached out to Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, to express his condolences following the death of his mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe.

Tinubu reacts as KWAM 1 loses mum

The death of Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe was earlier announced on K1’s official media page on Saturday.

Reacting, President Tinubu decided to commiserate with K1 De Ultimate.

In the telephone conversation, Tinubu was seen praying fervently for K1 De Ultimate as he spoke in Yoruba language.

The president wished the singer long life and prosperity and also added that K1 De Ultimate will not suffer in life.

Responding, K1 De Ultimate asserted that as far as President Tinubu is still the president and backbone of Nigeria, he knows he will never suffer in life again.

K1 shared their telephone conversation on his Instagram page on Saturday.

He wrote:

"The PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA called to commiserate with the King of Fuji Music."

Nigerians react as Tinubu called KWAM 1

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on KWAM 1's Instagram page:

@femiofnigeria wrote:

"So nice to watch."

@don_basia said:

"K1 de ultimate. Legendary moves."

@fabjewelries03 said:

"May mama soul RIPP."

@the_spectrum_clothings

"Truly, Asiwaju is a good man."

@taiwosolar_fash wrote:

"Who observed na WhatsApp baba dey use talk to president so na everyone dey use WhatsApp."

@alexpirodavid prayed:

"Omo i tap from the grace."

Watch the video below as Tinubu called KWAM 1:

