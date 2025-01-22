Nigerian footballer, Oladipupo Ayotunde Osineye, has racked up 100,000 retweets to secure a tryout opportunity at Sevilla FC

The amateur footballer recently garnered attention for his performance in the recently concluded Lagos Liga tournament

OlaGreat, as he is fondly referred to, awaits a formal invitation from the Spanish La Liga outfit after surpassing the required retweets for the tryouts

Nigerian footballer, Oladipupo Ayotunde Osineye, has found himself thrust into the spotlight after making an audacious request to Sevilla FC for a tryout.

The amateur player, fondly known as OlaGreat, boldly seized the opportunity with a daring "try your luck" moment, tagging the Andalusian club in a social media message asking for a trial.

Oladipupo Ayotunde Osineye, has racked up 100,000 retweets to secure a tryout opportunity at La Liga outfit, Sevilla FC. Image: @kvngolagreat.

Source: Instagram

This subtle yet life-changing story began on Monday, January 20th, when the young footballer tweeted at Sevilla's official X account, asking,

"How many reposts for a tryout with your team?"

To his surprise, Sevilla's admin responded, detailing that 100,000 retweets would be enough to secure a trial at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

From that moment, the retweets began pouring in, fueled by support from several influential figures on X. In just over 24 hours, the post surpassed the required number of retweets, amassing over 139,000 as of the time of this report.

Now, Nigerians and fans of the budding footballer eagerly await a response from the La Liga side, following OlaGreat’s impressive achievement in meeting the club’s retweet threshold.

OlaGreat’s rise to fame

While OlaGreat already boasts a considerable following across various social media platforms, his rise to prominence truly began when he represented Superstar FC in the 2024 Lagos Liga—a competition for amateur clubs across Nigeria.

Now, OlaGreat and his well-wishers could see this fame spiral even further should he be handed what is sure to be a highly anticipated invitation from the Andalusian club.

Sevilla’s history with Nigerian players

Sevilla's strong affiliation with Nigerian players in recent years has been well documented. Just this past summer, the La Liga club completed the transfers of Super Eagles attackers, Chidera Ejuke, and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The multiple-time UEFA Europa League winners also recently announced a “collaborative agreement” with the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL), a deal aimed at supporting football development across various levels of the Nigerian football pyramid.

Sevilla coach confirms action on Iheanacho

Legit.ng in another report highlighted Sevilla coach, García Pimienta’s stance on Iheanacho’s future.

The Spanish tactician detailed that the Nigerian forward had requested to leave the Andalusian club, as he has struggled to adjust to the demands of the team.

However, Pimienta also emphasised that Iheanacho still has a chance for redemption after returning to team training.

The former Las Palmas manager praised Iheanacho for his wealth of experience and exceptional talent.

Meanwhile, swirling rumours have linked the former Leicester City star with a potential return to the English Premier League.

Iheanacho enjoyed success with both Manchester City and Leicester, where he won the FA Cup and, more recently, the English Football League crown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng