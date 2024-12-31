Social critic Verydarkman has revealed what happened to the N180 million he had claimed was missing from his NGO account

He noted that he made plans with some security personnels to shut down his website temporarily to get the reactions of Nigerians

VDM used the opportunity to lambast the media, police, netizens, and investigative journalist David Hundeyin, among others

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has taunted netizens who fell for his claim that N180 million was hacked from his non-governmental organisation account.

He said he shared the news to check how dumb the Nigerian media and some Nigerians are. According to VDM, 80 percent of Nigerians on social media are stupid and his N180m allegedly missing money was the proof he needed.

VDM shares why he said that N180m funds were missing. Image credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM berated those who insulted him and his mother, describing her as a thief. He pretended to be crying and said those who dragged him would learn the hard way. He also tackled media practitioners for not confirming information before sharing. According to VDM, his money is safe with Zenith bank, and they are doing a good job.

Missing N180m: VDM drags netizens

The media personality tackled some netizens including human rights activist Omotayo Williams and investigative journalist David Hundeyin for their takes on the issue. Omotayo had said that the officer VDM involved in the case - Officer Sam- was a cab driver in Jos, Plateau state. VDM lambasted Omotayo and noted that he never claimed Officer Sam was a police officer but just an officer.

VDM also knocked David Hundeyin for asking Nigerians to focus on the claim by Niger Republic's military ruler, General Abdulrahman Tchiani that France was setting up a military base in the North-East region of Nigeria. The social critic said that Hundeyin doesn't have proof of what he was saying, and it was one of the reasons he claimed many Nigerians are dumb.

Missing N180m: VDM blasts police

VDM stated that if his money was truly missing, he would have contacted the Abuja Police Command. However, he never reported to any police and those who believed he would take his case from Abuja to Jos were dumb.

He also tackled the police in Abuja and Plateau for debunking any missing money when he did not report any case to them. VDM said that the police should start reacting to every news since they have started it with him, without him coming to make any statement to them.

VDM slams Dammy Krane, Lil Smart

The social critic said the video singer Dammy Krane shared, claiming that he (VDM) was renovating a school in Jos was false. He also brutally dragged dancer Idowu Smart, aka Lil Smart, and accused him of lying about what transpired between the both of them in Abuja.

He said he wanted to help Lil Smart get justice against singers Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky. However, Lil Smart did not give him enough evidence and still shared an audio recording of him (VDM) allegedly bullying him.

Watch VDM's video below:

Oyemyyke questions VMD over N180m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Oyemykke had shared his take on the missing funds in the NGO account created by Verydarkman.

In a video, VDM had complained about how the NGO account was hacked and the bank account with N200 million was affected.

The social critic said N180 million was stolen from the account, and Oyemykke asked him to clarify his claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng