VeryDarkMan, in a video, shared an update on how he has been working tirelessly to retrieve N180 million stolen from his NGO's account

The social media critic provided the details of a cybersecurity investigation carried out on his website while hinting at the involvement of an insider

VDM, who looked troubled in the video, also sent a message to those who have reached out to him amid the criticisms and mockery he has been facing over the incident

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, Verydarkman (VDM), recently provided a refreshing update about his stolen NGO funds, which has made him a topic of discussion among Nigerians and his supporters.

Recall that VDM made headlines on Friday, December 27, when he revealed to the public that over N180 million was stolen from his NGO’s account in a hacking incident. Many, including media personalities, found this unbelievable.

VDM and his team are set to travel to Ghana. Credit: verydarkblackman

VDM reveals N78 million has been recovered

In a statement on Sunday, December 29, the critic disclosed that his team had recovered N78 million so far.

In a bid to recover the remaining N102 million, VDM revealed he and his team were travelling to Ghana, where investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for orchestrating the hack.

The critic also provided details of an investigation on his NGO’s website.

According to the report, hackers from multiple countries, including the United States and Nigeria, had attempted to compromise the funds through various methods.

VDM, who looked troubled in the video, also hinted at an insider's involvement as he vowed to expose everyone behind the hack.

Towards the end of the video, the critic, who revealed he had sleepless nights, appreciated the people who contacted him about the hacking incident.

Watch VDM's video as he provides an s update on stolen funds from his NGO:

VMD's bestie Dkokopee defends him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM's friend and singer Dkokopee backed the critic amid the criticism he faced online.

Dkokopee also voiced his disappointment at Nigerians berating VDM despite how the critic had lent his voice to support them in the past.

VDM's bestie's address to Nigerians also spurred mixed reactions, with many clapping back at him.

