Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has expressed disappointment over allegations made by Niger's military ruler, General Abdulrahman Tchiani. He pointed out that Niger's leaders should understand that just because they have a problem with France, it does not mean that Nigeria must also be at peace with the country.

General Tchiani accused Nigeria of harbouring militants and attempting to establish bases in northern Nigeria to prepare for an attack on Niger. He also claimed that Nigeria had given French troops a base on an island in Borno State, near Lake Chad, called Canada.

However, BBC Hausa reported that Ribadu denied these allegations, stating that they were baseless and false. He emphasized that Nigeria will never sabotage Niger or allow any disaster to befall it.

Ribadu challenged General Tchiani's claims, asking journalists to verify the allegations by visiting the mentioned locations and speaking with residents. He also emphasized that Nigeria is not a problem for Niger and that both countries should work together to confront common threats such as terrorism.

The tensions between Nigeria and Niger have been escalating, with the Nigerien Foreign Minister accusing Nigeria of colluding with European countries to organize a coup against it. However, the Nigerian government has denied these allegations. Ribadu's statement is an attempt to ease the tensions and reassure Niger that Nigeria has no intention of distancing itself from its neighbour.

Historically, Nigeria and Niger have enjoyed close diplomatic ties, with both countries sharing a border and cultural exchanges. However, the recent allegations and counter-allegations have strained their relationship. Ribadu's statement is a step towards de-escalating the tensions and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

ECOWAS defends Nigeria on Niger's allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ECOWAS had defended Nigeria against the claim by the Niger Republic military junta that the country was working with France to destabilise its territory.

According to the regional bloc, the allegations by the Niger Republic were unfounded and lacked substantial evidence.

ECOWAS explained that Nigeria has been a supporter of peace and stability in the region and extolled its contributions to peacekeeping missions across Africa.

